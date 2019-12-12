WNY Holdings LLC, Digital Marketing Company Explains How to Build a Bigger Footprint in Search Engines

Search engines have changed considerably over the years. One of the common concerns is the reduction in space for sites who are not buying ads. Google, with a large share of the market, will be the focus for most businesses trying to achieve significant rankings. Businesses looking for local rankings in Google can often experience changes to the local pack, but it usually means fewer spots and more difficulty in gaining prominence. Here, digital marketing company WNY Holdings LLC shares solutions on how to build a bigger footprint in search engines.

One solution to this issue is to try and gain a bigger footprint in the search engines, ensuring searchers will be able to find you in a number of different ways. The following techniques can be used to enhance your search engine rankings, typically leading to more traffic and better branding.

Featured Snippets

Featured snippets are content boxes that are placed at the top of the page. A featured snippet typically offers an answer to a question, allowing searchers to gain a quick response. In many cases, though, they will still click the link to get the complete information. Site owners can search for keywords based around questions in their niche. They can then built posts that offer short paragraphs, using numbers or bullet points to structure the content.

Sitelinks

Sitelinks are a number of additional links that appear underneath your main site listing. Sitelinks will show multiple pages within your site, allowing you to have more space on the Google search results page. You cannot actually choose to show sitelinks in Google, but you can improve your chances that they appear for branded terms. Use internal linking between important pages, while also ensuring navigation and categorization is clear and user-friendly. Finally, make efforts to brand your business, so your site is not confused with other generic terms.

Video Marketing

Videos can often be found in the search results, taking a prominent position for various keywords. Videos may appear for searches requiring tutorials or guides, with YouTube being the common linking destination. Creating high-quality videos for YouTube, and using keywords within the title, can help you gain a search position. You will, however, need to promote the video and embed it on your blog and any social sites for added exposure.

Google My Business

Google My Business is key for local businesses to stand out for target keywords. There have been various updates to how local terms are displayed, but they currently feature three local listings in a prominent position. These listings also feature elements like business address and phone number, with a star rating helping to increase click-through rate. To improve your Google My Business listing, complete every profile detail requested, add quality images, and ask clients to leave reviews.

News Items

News items will regularly feature at the top of the search results page. If there is a timely news story related to a keyword, Google will look to show relevant information. This information may come in the form of a news story, so you could secure multiple listings for a period of time. Sites that regularly post news stories can submit to Google as a publisher. Alternatively, you could send out press releases using quality services, with links placed back to your main site.

Targeted Directories

Directories collect information from business, providing descriptions, contact details, and more. Some of these directories have authority, so they can achieve rankings for relevant keywords. If you can become a prominent business within the directory, you can gain some of the traffic they get from the search engines. You may find a category page is ranking, making your goal to be one of the top listed sites. Alternatively, you might try to rank your own profile page using common SEO techniques.

Schema Markup

Schema markup is code that can be added to a site to provide useful information. Businesses can use schema markup to show factors like geographical location, opening hours, social media profiles, and more. You can use schema markup to become prominent in the search results, highlighting reviews, products, and other factors that provide more information than a simple link.

Search engine marketing has grown in sophistication as the search engines themselves have adapted. Some businesses have experienced a loss in traffic and a frustrating time trying to gain exposure. Other businesses, however, have benefited from new changes, with improved rankings and a bigger footprint for the search terms they are targeting. While there may be more prominence given to ads in most major search engines, the techniques discussed can offer a way for businesses to make their mark on any relevant search terms.

WNY Holdings LLC was started in 2018 to provide industry-leading marketing services for small businesses. The founders are a husband and wife team, Ben and Melissa, who left their corporate jobs to specialize in helping restaurants, coffee shops, and retailers utilize tailored digital marketing strategies to attract visitors and turn them into loyal customers. WNY Holdings offers services such as content marketing, web design, graphic design, media creation, SEO, and Facebook advertising. They focus on creating an excellent user experience that keeps customers coming back for more. Throughout the process, ongoing data analysis and custom reporting help clients track and understand how their digital marketing efforts are helping their businesses thrive.

