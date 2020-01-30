NearShore Technology Talks Nearshore Software Development Trends in 2020

As nearshore outsourcing grows in prevalence in virtually all industries in the United States, software processes and applications are advancing rapidly. Many companies are finding it is important to consider nearshore teams as part and parcel of their organizations and not simply contractors that drop in and out of projects. As a result, the demands placed on software development are leading to new trends that facilitate nearshore integration. The market in Mexico for skilled and talented I.T. workers has grown significantly. A quality nearshoring firm will recruit workers who are best suited for the specific needs of particular firms to create strong small team solutions. Regulatory compliance and retention needs are also covered by top nearshoring firms. In this article, NearShore Technology looks at some of those trends.

Nearshoring Will Continue to Grow in Comparison to Offshoring

Offshoring traditionally utilized distant contractors for outsourced routine and impersonal services. Nearshoring is growing as the type of talent that local companies are in need of shift away from traditional offshore services to more specialized and skilled services. Rising demand for programming, development, and data science is rapidly outpacing the supply of local talent. For these types of talent needs, nearshoring is superior to offshoring in many ways. Nearshoring allows companies to work with team members in the same time zone. Shared culture and language also promote true team integration into the client company's organization. Travel for in-person interaction is much easier, and the level of talent available in nearshore locations is highly competitive with the level of local talent.

Nearshore Development Will Become More Specialized

As software development needs become more specialized across various industries in the U.S., the specialized capabilities of nearshore providers will continue to diversify and specialize in response. Agile and adaptive nearshore teams will identify the particularized needs of specific industries and will adapt accordingly. Outsourcing firms demand higher levels of specialization as nearshoring continues to closely replicate or replace local sourcing. As programming development needs become more and more granular, nearshore teams will necessarily have to choose specialties from the multitude of development areas in order to remain attractive and competitive.

High-Quality Development Will Continue to Be More Important Than Pure Cost Considerations

One of the most important traditional benefits of outsourcing has been reduced costs for the client company. Because of the increasing demand for development talent and diminished local supply, companies are now considering the quality of development services available just as important as the cost of those services. Companies will continue to focus on customer experience, security, and expansion more than simple cost considerations allow.

Nearshore Teams Will Be Seen As Invested Partners

Outsourced services have often been seen as simple "as needed" plug-in services for simple functions like call center and billing support. Development I.T. services are different, and the trend in nearshoring will show that U.S. companies will continue to see their nearshore teams as integral parts of their organizations. To remain competitive, companies must continuously improve and remain timely. Successful companies recognize the power of nearshoring in completing and launching projects that work and are timely. Long-term relationships with nearshore teams as company "insiders" will continue to be the goal of outsourcing companies.

Cybersecurity Expertise from Nearshore Teams Will Be in Higher Demand

Cybersecurity is today a fundamental requirement for every product and development. Nearshore developers are acknowledging the importance of security, compliance, and testing by becoming more expert in these areas as an integral part of every I.T. service provided. As nearshore teams become more adept in security development, they will become even more competitive than locally sourced services that may not be as aware or aggressive as nearshore providers who are heavily emphasizing security.

About NearShore Technology

NearShore Technology is a U.S. firm headquartered in Atlanta with offices throughout North America. The company focuses on meeting all the technology needs of its clients. NearShore partners with technology officers and leaders to provide effective and timely solutions that fit each customer's unique needs. NearShore uses a family-based approach to provide superior I.T., Medtech, Fintech, and related services to our customers and partners throughout North America.

