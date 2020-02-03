Could a Business App Boost Your Company Growth?

Close

There was a time when having a branded company app was something that only the largest companies considered. Now though, it is entirely possible for small to medium sized businesses to create their own apps quickly and inexpensively.

From a customer point of view, an app is both useful and reassuring. After all, a presence in an app store usually suggests that the developer is a reputable business. But it isn't just the customer who benefits from the availability of apps. As a small business you are creating the option for clients to engage with you with the minimum of effort.

Improving visibility

Today's market can be hard on any company that's seen to be behind the times. The very fact that you have an app helps you to establish you a 'serious' company.

It can help to think of an app as a kind of bookmark placed on a customer's phone as a reminder to interact with you. The importance of this should never be underestimated - one-touch technology is very much the norm today - and even the thought of having to find you via a browser will deter a significant number of potential customers.

In fact, there are even studies that suggest just the presence of an app on someone's phone is enough to instil trust in your business. Again, the app creates the impression you're a solid and trustworthy business, regardless of whether or the app is actually being used. Consider it the same as a billboard - if the customer sees your branding, they become more comfortable and familiar with your business.

Unique and original features engage customers

It's a common misconception that you need to fulfil an existing need for your app to fly. Sometimes it's better to produce something different, unexpected or even a little quirky. Customers like new things, especially if they your company is a brand they might associate with innovation or new approaches to the marketplace.

Of course, for your company, the benefit lies in increased engagement leading to more sales and a bigger bottom line.

Enhancing brand recognition

Brand recognition is one of the foundation stones of advertising. Coca-Cola and McDonald's don't need to spend hundreds of millions of pounds on reminding you that they exist - as you almost certainly know their branding and products already. Constant repetition that comes through their advertising keeps them permanently in your subconscious, in an almost subliminal way.

Just as you see these companies' ads repeatedly on billboards and bus shelters, sometimes apparently without even noticing them, so customers and potential customers who have your app on their phone will be constantly reminded of your presence whenever they scroll.

When your brand is forever in front of people it will grow, as interacting with it will seem like a natural and regular thing to do.

Encouraging repeat business

Repeat business is the holy grail for almost any enterprise. Customers can be so hard to find in the face of fierce competition, so when you have them engaged, it pays to do whatever you can to keep them coming back for more.

One of the biggest pluses with apps is their interactivity. They can be used to generate offers, deals and other features which will draw users in and hopefully persuade them to maintain their business relationship with you.

Rewards and incentives are at the heart of modern commerce, even when at times when considered in the cold light of day they don't actually count for much in monetary terms. Use them to build up a network of regular and loyal customers.

Your app as a marketing channel

One of the most revolutionary advances in smartphone technology has been the recent advent of push notifications - personal pop-up messages which give information to the user, including notice of new developments such as discounts and offers.

These system messages arrive unsolicited (although permission has to be given initially to receive them), and do not require the user to access SMS or e-mail in order to view them. A knowledgeable app developer can use this method to convey offers, special deals, news and information at strategic times as a means of maximising uptake.

People love to receive messages and information, especially when it's perceived to be unique to them as a user - as a result, you can expect to see increased conversions when you're driving awareness of your products or services with notifications and alerts.

Finding an app development specialist to maximise interaction and sales

So, if you decide to develop a company app for customers and potential customers to install onto their smartphones, what should be your next step?

Bearing in mind that your specialities lie elsewhere, it is unlikely that you will have the necessary expertise and know-how to create an app from scratch yourself. Instead, you might want to look at working with a specialist app development company - someone who can take your idea and make it into an app store reality.

Generally, you're going to want to work with a company who can take an objective look at your plans and let you know if they're going to work as an app. It's useful to have a company on your side that works in both the development and marketing spheres of app development too - as it's more than possible to build a great looking app that's useless as a marketing tool - and visa-versa.

Your app will need to embody your brand and brand values - while offering value to your customers. Of course, getting your app on people's devices is the initial goal - but in an ideal world, you will want people to keep coming back and making use of it - after all, brand awareness only offers so much of an ROI.

Remember too, your app can grow and develop as your business does the same - so finding a company with whom you can develop a good, long-term relationship is a good idea. Done right, an app can be a useful marketing tool for a long time to come.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.