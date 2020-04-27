The Unexpected Role of the Smartwatch During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Just a few months ago, you would have imagined that your wearable devices could help you out with just about anything. Whether you were working, exercising, or even just being social, your gadgets could streamline all your tasks for you and make most activities easier to manage.

Then, the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and suddenly, all your tech devices weren't quite as useful anymore. Sure, they still came in handy if you were working from home or exercising inside your house. And, certainly, these devices helped you to stay in contact world. However, when all other links were cut off, suddenly gadgets weren't that important anymore.

Well, there is at least one wearable device that is looking to make a comeback - the ever-reliable smartwatch. It appears that these devices are becoming even more important during the pandemic period. In fact, with a few more adjustments, they could hold the key to helping life go back to normal.

In case this sounds intriguing, let's take a look at this device is transforming during the pandemic:

May Be Able to Detect Asymptomatic Cases

Interestingly enough, one of the reasons that the coronavirus is so dangerous is because most people who have the virus are asymptomatic. This means that they have mild or no symptoms. In turn, they are at greater risk of passing on the disease since they aren't aware that they need to isolate themselves.

Well, it turns out that smartwatches may be able to overcome this issue. This is because most smartwatches have a health element. Several people use them to track their steps, heart rate, sleep patterns at more. As such, these are constantly collecting physical data.

This means that the watches are capable of detecting even the smallest changes in your bodily functions. Such details can be passed onto the wearer and even medical professionals. These individuals may be advised to get tested, reducing the risk of transmission.

Could Help with Contact Tracing

Of course, there is a good chance you aren't a carrier of the infection. The virus may be transmitted by someone you have come into contact with. Of course, since many people fear social stigma about the condition, they may not warn the proper individuals. Or, it is a simple matter of them not remembering who they came into contact with.

Well, once again, your smartwatch will come to the rescue according to this article https://www.androidcentral.com/uks-nhs-will-add-apple-and-googles-coronavirus-tracing-api-its-app. You will be able to download an app onto your smartphone and smartwatch that will keep track of all the individuals that you meet on a daily basis. Thus, if one of them is diagnosed with the virus, you will be immediately notified and so will everyone else that they have met. Thus, you can prevent the virus from spreading even further.

Can Encourage Healthy Habits

There is a good chance that you did some research before buying your smartwatch. You probably read up on various articles or went to sites such as https://wristwatchpro.com/ to gain a better understanding of a particular make or model. However, during all this, you may have not once considered the importance of a handwashing app.

Well, these days you are far wiser, of course. It is now public knowledge that washing your hands thoroughly can help to prevent the coronavirus. Unfortunately, most people don't wash their hands for the recommended period. The good news is that this burden may soon be taken off your hands.

It is now possible for you to get a handwashing app on your smartwatch. This will provide you with a countdown for how long you need to wash your hands. More importantly, it will remind you to wash your hands from time. It will keep track of your schedule and provide a reminder when necessary.

Can Monitor the Effectiveness of Medical Treatment

Most doctors and scientists are focused on an effective method to treat the coronavirus. This naturally means various clinical trials. Unfortunately, hydroxychloroquine, the proposed treatment for the disease has a dangerous cardiac side effect. Thus, doctors testing out the drug to be certain of its efficacy and safety.

They can monitor both these elements through smartwatches. As mentioned, the watches are great for collecting data on a wide variety of biological functions, including heartbeat. Thus, by using the data from the smartwatches, the doctors will be able to determine the heart health of the individuals taking part in the clinical trials.

Naturally, the results of this study could help medical professionals treat and save countless lives during this pandemic.

May Make It Easier to Carry Out Social Distancing

Social distancing can often seem like a direct contradiction to human nature. This is why many people find it so difficult to stick to the rules set out by the government. Smartwatches, though, could help with this as well.

These watches can be used to check that people are staying at least 6 feet away from one another. In doing so, they will be able to drastically reduce the risk of transmission when you are out and about. This feature can be especially useful in the workplace and other areas that tend to get crowded.

It could even be arranged that this information is sent to supervisors or higher authorities. As such, they will be able to ensure that everyone is following the rules.

As you can see, smartwatches are an incredible tool to have during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, they are far more useful than anyone might have predicted. It is clear, though, that these wearable devices can transform the way that people tackle this global pandemic. More importantly, it just may help to save lives in a variety of ways.

Of course, scientists are still figuring out the different roles that the smartwatch can play during the pandemic. Therefore, over time, you may discover that it is more useful than you have ever imagined. The advantages of this little device could be endless with further advancements and testing.

