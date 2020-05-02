5 of the Most Iconic Memes of All Time (and Their Origin Stories)

According to a study conducted by YPulse, 75% of 13 to 36-year-olds share memes.

The internet is abuzz with memes and they've become a worldwide social phenomenon. But there are iconic memes that remain timeless.

Not sure which ones they are? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here are the top five.

What Is a Meme?

YourDictionary defines the term as "a belief, trend, or behavior that's spread from generation to generation by repeated use or imitation."

The evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins coined the word "meme" in 1976. Nowadays, memes are an important aspect of viral marketing and social engagement, often about cultures or subcultures.

Memes have become so popular that you can create one yourself using a meme maker.

The Top 5 Iconic Memes

Even though there's a wide range of famous memes, these remain classic. Including:

1. Keep Calm and Carry On

This is one of the best old memes, dating back to 1939 when World War Two shook the world and Britain had to step up their propaganda game.

Even though it didn't start as a meme, it spread thanks to its simple design and the irony of publishing this message when the Germans were bombing Britain.

2. Woman Yelling at a Cat

On the left is a screencap of Taylor Armstrong from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shouting at Smudge the cat. This was one of the most popular memes in mid-June 2019 especially the reaction image where Smudge was edited behind a plate of vegetables.

3. Distracted Boyfriend

No list of memes is complete without mentioning "Distracted Boyfriend". It originated as a stock photo by Antonio Guille, called "Disloyal Man Walking with His Girlfriend and Looking Amazed at Another Seductive Girl" which sums up the meme.

"Distracted Boyfriend" boomed in popularity in 2017 and is a metaphor for anything involving competing desires. People add simple captions to the image to represent real-life things people are distracted by.

Fun fact: this meme was banned from a recruitment agency advert as they wanted to show the lure of its offers compared to other jobs.

4. Success Kid (Or "I Hate Sandcastles")

One of the best memes of all time is "Success Kid". This one became famous when a photo of a smug baby at the beach surfaced on the web.

People photoshopped the photograph and turned it into thousands of different memes either by using the animal advice style memes or referencing his hatred for sandcastles.

5. Michael Jackson Eating Popcorn

The King of Pop has success in the meme world too. This GIF surfaced in 2007 is from Michael Jackson's Thriller video where he eats popcorn.

People share this GIF when they see public beef arising online, often by internet trolls.

