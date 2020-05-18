MediaTek Brings Dual-Sim 5G Phones One Step Closer to Mainstream Through Dimensity 820 Processor

Dual-Sim 5G phones are what MediaTek is focusing on. The company is trying to make 5G even more accessible on the less-than-flagship phones with the upcoming Dimensity 820 processor. The new processor includes the latest carrier aggregation technology that also offers improved coverage along with seamless handovers jumping between 5G coverage areas, dual-SIM tech, faster download speed, and also a voice-over new radio or VoNR which is the 5G equivalent to the VoLTE technology.

In a simpler explanation, it seems like the new processor actually has the most advanced known sub-6Ghz 5G technology all around for Asia, Europe, and even North America that is all built into a certain mid-to-high-end processor.

MediaTek's Dimensity 1000 chip

The new processor is said to be just a small step down from the known MediaTek's previous Dimensity 1000 chip performance-wise, functional with four Arm Cortex-A76 (instead of A77) cores running all the way up to 2.6 Ghz. This also comes along with four different 2.0 Ghz Cortex-A55 cores and even a five-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU

The upcoming processor is also said to have MediaTek's own APU 3.0 AI processing unit for its facial recognition along with other functions. Additional functions include a 4K HDR video recording along with an HDR10+ media playback.

It also supports up to a solid 80-megapixel camera that uses 120Hz displays and comes along with the improved gaming performance coming from MediaTek's HyperEngine 2.0. The new Dimensity 820 actually looks pretty powerful for the processor that includes a built-in 5G tech that is currently on par with the strong Qualcom Snapdragon 765 chips.

Although MediaTek has not yet released a specific release date, the phone is said to appear sooner in phones coming from manufacturers such as Motorola, Oppo, and even Xiaomi.

Dual-sim 5G phones

The advancement of phones with the use of MediaTek's brand new processor could mean that 5G phones will become much more accessible to phones that are not too expensive for purchasers. Although this feature is currently still thought of as a premium, it could possibly bring 5G phones to a more affordable price range.

5G is currently a feature being sought after in different expensive phones today like the Samsung S10 and the likes. The feature is offered as a premium feature and phones with this feature are known not to be cheap.

With MediaTek's new processors, manufacturing more affordable 5G phones could be made even more possible for cell phone manufacturers trying to cater to the middle class and not just the upper class. The availability and scalability of these phones suggest that a lower price could be offered to get the upcoming 5G phones.

The information provided was previously published on Endgadget regarding MediaTek's plans to make take 5G phones to the mainstream light. The Dimensity 820 processor still does not have an official release date but is expected to come some time soon.

