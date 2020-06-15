Unique YouTube Content Ideas

With so many channels on YouTube, it is very difficult to create content that stands out. Many creators find the trending niches and buy YouTube likes to enhance their videos. However, if you want to truly stand out, you have to spot the type of content that is unique and entertaining. Once you have this content, you can also buy YouTube likes to help your audience find you.

In this article, we have compiled a list of unique video ideas for your YouTube channel.

01. Create a "What's on my Phone" Video

Many YouTube channels focus on vlogging and showing the everyday life of the channel's creator. However, you can take the extra step a create a unique video about yourself. A good idea is to show the content of your phone. With so many applications on Apple Store and Google Play, every phone is unique and reveals the personality of its owner. Therefore, you can give a glimpse of yourself to your viewers in this unique way.

02. Create a Parody

Viewers on YouTube love to laugh. An easy way to achieve that is by creating a parody. You can create a parody of a music video, a movie scene, or even a video game. The only thing you really need is creativity and a good sense of humor. You can even create a whole series of parodies so that you motivate your viewers to subscribe to your channel. Remember though that you might need to buy YouTube likes for your first video, to get the audience interested.

03. Speedrun a Game

Gaming videos are very popular. Instead of the common gameplay videos or game commentary videos, you can create unique video content. For this niche, you can play a game in a way that challenges your gaming ability. One such way is to speedrun it, which means to complete it in the shortest amount of time. In fact, speedrunning is popular among many gamers, so you will already have a fanbase to begin your channel.

04. Teach a Silly Talent you Have

Another idea for unique content is to create a how-to tutorial for a special talent you have. This can be anything, no matter how useless it is. Unique content is sure to attract many subscribers to your channel.

05. Spot Easter Eggs in Movies and Games

People are passionate about their favorite movies and games. Therefore, you can get many new subscribers by talking about their interests. Find interesting and weird facts about movies and spot any references in video games. Don't forget to buy YouTube likes, to get the platform to recommend your videos to more users.

06. DIY Easy Gift Ideas

DIY videos have been very successful in recent years. However, they have great competition and you need to pick a specific niche to stand out. A very good and unique idea is to create DIY projects for easy gift ideas. This is information that many users are interested in and so it is sure to get you a lot of subscribers.

Try to make content that stands out with the above ideas. Buy YouTube likes and enhance your quality content with additional views.

