Tech

Addicting Games for Android: Fun and Awesome Puzzles to Quickly Solve

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 07, 2020 09:21 AM EDT
Addicting Games for Android: Fun and Awesome Puzzles to Quickly Solve (Photo : Mika Baumeister)

Addicting games, for most players, whether you're on Android or iOS, keep us entertained and amazed for hours. With today's situation, most of us prefer to stay within the comfort and safety of our homes. Playing games on your console, PC, or handheld device is a good way of killing time.

There are those who prefer straight-up shooting games while there are players who want the appeal of playing action RPGs. Still, there are plenty of players who want the relaxed and entertaining ambiance of puzzle games. For this list, we'll focus on the third one-puzzle games. We've already made a list of RPG games so you might want to check that one out too.

Read also: Surprisingly Easy Steps to Bring Back the Old Facebook

Addicting games: Puzzle galore

Monument Valley 1 & 2

These games are popular for a reason. They have a timeless gameplay, minimalist story (we're just here for the puzzles, right?), and of course, beautiful art design. The goal is simple, like most minimalist games. Players have to guide the silent princess to her goal by rearranging the surrounding architecture. All the while, you get to enjoy the ambiance and surrealism the game has to offer. The second installment has the same gameplay but now features a mother and her daughter battling their way through new puzzles.

Holedown

Most games fall under three business models-100% free-to-play, free-to-play with micro-transactions, and paid. Blurring the lines are free games that passive-aggressively sell power-ups or other advantages to you. Holedown isn't one of those games and that's why we love it.

If you're old enough to remember the game "Arkanoid", Holedown's core gameplay is similar to it. You start with asteroids and work your way up to the Sun. You basically bounce balls off blocks. The twist though is that every brick has a number. It corresponds to the number of times you have to hit a brick before it gets destroyed.

But the fun doesn't stop there. The bricks are curved. This allows the player to cook up trick shots that bounce around blocks. This comes in handy once the screen goes up a row after every shot. By successfully completing stages, you get to collect crystals. These can be used to purchase upgrades like having more balls per shot, and even more shots per round. If you love physics-based puzzle games, you should give Holedown a try.

Transmission

Addicting games may come and go but there are some that just prefer to stay. Transmission is calming yet it has a complexity and difficulty not mostly found on other puzzle games. The goal of the game is to create networks that increasingly become more interconnected as you progress through the game. Nowadays, with high-definition games running on at least 1080p with a fps of 60, finding a simple game when it comes to art style and premise can be quite challenging. Transmission is one of those games. And to add icing to the cake, it's 100% free.

TAG Addicting games, Android games, android puzzle games, addicting puzzle games

Related Articles

The old Facebook look has been to many, a fairly familiar user interface. But lately, the company is forcibly implementing a new redesigned UI that to most of its users, is a bit confusing to use.

Surprisingly Easy Steps to Bring Back the Old Facebook

The old Facebook look has been to many, a fairly familiar user interface. But lately, the company is forcibly implementing a new redesigned UI that to most of its users, is a bit confusing to use.
Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.

Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020

Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.
Android vs. iPhone – which one is better? As almost everything today becomes smaller but more efficient and faster, people are often confused on which mobile operating system suits them.

Android vs. iPhone: Unrestricted Freedom or Security but at a Cost?

Android vs. iPhone – which one is better? As almost everything today becomes smaller but more efficient and faster, people are often confused on which mobile operating system suits them.
Check out this list of new awesome Android games this 2017.

List Of Top Android Games This 2017

Check out this list of new awesome Android games this 2017.
The year 2016 was a good one for all the Android gamers. Many new games released and until now it still gives a very good impact for all the consumers.

The Best 6 Android Games Of 2016: It Is Not Too Late To Have It

The year 2016 was a good one for all the Android gamers. Many new games released and until now it still gives a very good impact for all the consumers.
Taking a poop? Why not bring your device with you? That way you'll do multi tasking like hitting the high score and flushing it afterwards.

Games You Can Play While Taking A Poop

Taking a poop? Why not bring your device with you? That way you'll do multi tasking like hitting the high score and flushing it afterwards.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Addicting Games for Android: Fun and Awesome Puzzles to Quickly Solve

Addicting games are what often keep players glued to their screens. There are plenty of Android puzzle games currently available and we’ve listed some of the best below.

TECH

Addicting Games for Android: Fun and Awesome Puzzles to Quickly Solve

Addicting games are what often keep players glued to their screens. There are plenty of Android puzzle games currently available and we’ve listed some of the best below.

TECH

Addicting Games for Android: Fun and Awesome Puzzles to Quickly Solve

Addicting games are what often keep players glued to their screens. There are plenty of Android puzzle games currently available and we’ve listed some of the best below.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

iPhone 12: New Exciting Leaks

Oppo F17 Pro Ready to Hit Stores: Be Surprised at What It can Amazingly do

macOS Big Sur Preview: Everything You Need to Know

Main Benefits of Email Marketing for Small Businesses

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Review: The Best So Far

Real Time Analytics