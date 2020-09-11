Six Digits of Profit: The Story of Twenty-Year-Old Entrepreneur Lukas Tsimopoulos

To earn six digits is no easy feat. Often, it is the result of a large and successful business, or the culmination of a long career toward a prominent managerial position in a large company. Such a profit would require, as the common conception goes, a successful business built on a big idea and cultivated over time, with large investments in capital, logistics, and organization. 'Common' sense suggests that being able to consistently earn a six-digit profit is a process that takes time.

This is the foremost, but not the only reason why the story of young Australian entrepreneur Lukas Tsimopoulos is so outstanding. At just twenty years old, Lukas is already consistently earning multiple six figures in just a few months through his various online businesses. So far, Lukas has had a maximum profit of more than $100,000 in a single month.

Aside from his young age, another factor that makes Lukas's financial achievements notable is that he was able to achieve it through businesses that he runs completely online. This means that Lukas is able to work at his own pace from anywhere he wants. In addition, being able to run a business completely remotely through online means is more advantageous than ever before, considering the world is currently in the middle of a pandemic.

Lukas was able to achieve his success through the retail business model of drop-shipping. In contrast to the traditional methods of online retail, drop-shipping is unique in that it allows a seller to trade a wide variety of products without actually owning a physical stock. Instead of holding his own inventory, the drop-shipping retailer serves as an intermediary between the customers and the primary suppliers, with the added service being the convenience and increased ease-of-transaction provided to both parties. As a bonus, the retailer has no need to greatly concern himself with matters of stocks and logistics. Focus can instead be placed on looking for reliable suppliers, marketing of products to potential customers, improving the customer sales experience, and engaging in customer support.

However, Lukas did not simply start out and meet instant success with drop-shipping. The young entrepreneur started dabbling in business when he was just fourteen years old by selling merchandise online through eBay. Eventually, Lukas decided to tackle his online businesses full-time, finding a niche in selling health and beauty products and earning his first few thousand dollars. After learning more about drop-shipping, Lukas was able to revolutionize his approach and see a surge in both his profits as well as his popularity in the world of online business.

The exact journey, however, is not as easy or direct as the last few paragraphs may imply. Lukas mentions facing countless failures, with many of his earlier business ventures having to be closed at a loss. Lukas says he took a long time "unlearning" many things he was taught in college, particularly the expectations of a conventional, career-based life that is within the usual societal norms. This unlearning, Lukas stresses, was essential in fixing his mindset and making himself believe that the path of a self-made entrepreneur is a truly viable road to success.

Another challenge Lukas still feels strongly about is the lack of support from his predecessors in the industry when he was just a budding entrepreneur. He relates his experiences with being ignored by the industry giants he idolized when he was younger. Stricken by this kind of exposure, Lukas vowed to give back to the industry if he ever gained success and help as many aspiring entrepreneurs as he can in meeting their financial and personal goals.

This is one of the reasons why Lukas keeps himself as open and accommodating as he can on social media, working hard to make sure that he responds as promptly as possible to queries from curious entrepreneurs on his Instagram. Lukas also documents his financial and personal journey online, serving as a reminder to himself of his accomplishments as well as an inspiration to those who dream of similar success.

As part of his ventures, Lukas now shares his strategies and trains future businessmen on his website at The Visionary Blueprint. For questions, tips, and general inspiration, you may also follow and message Lukas Tsimopoulos on his Instagram @ITSLUKASTS.