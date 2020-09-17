An Overview of the Training Needs Assessment

Many organizations plan to undertake a training needs assessment module. It could be in the form of rolling out new technology or equipment, even employees have to be updated on regular requirements or it can be closing the existing gaps of performance arising from the particular employees. In the same way, an update or a software implementation is going to be successful if an employee who is part of an organization is comfortable with the change. Training is bound to be effective if only it works for the betterment of an organization.

A trend witnessed is training is an afterthought once even a project is complete. Actually, it has to be a reality that is part of the action plan. The first step as part of the training plan is assessment. But the sad part is that some of the companies are looking to ignore this step as they feel it is a waste of time and resources. Though they still acknowledge the fact that skill gap analysis assumes a lot of importance. Even before you implement a new program you need to be aware of why training needs assessment is an important step.

Take note that training takes into consideration the real needs of a business

The project or a manager might be of the opinion that the course of training identified is the right course of action for a business. But the moment a trainer asks questions it poses a different issue altogether. Making sure that the program aligns with the need for a business you might have to alter the training plan. By a training needs assessment module such an aspect of who, why, when and what.

Improve retention and learning

When you are developing a training program at a corporate level, figure out who is going to receive the training. Sometimes the training might relate to a particular department or a program. More the relevant information is for a group better you are equipped in terms of retention and learning and in a way training is bound to be successful. Even you have to keep out an eye on the target audience as the trainer could be exploring numerous delivery methods so as to enhance the capabilities of the learning process.

Greater return in terms of resources and time

A project leader might be identifying the training needs of an organization, the facilitator or training might develop a program and for the employees, sessions might be delivered to participate. Be aware that there is a significant degree of time that is spent by everyone in the process. Once you conduct a training needs assessment module you are bound to achieve a higher return on investment.

Saving of resources and time

Some project managers are still of the opinion that training needs assessment is an unnecessary waste of time along with resources but this is a myth. If you provide the right kind of training it is going to be of considerable benefit in terms of savings as far as time and money are concerned. An employee is in a position to learn appropriate skills to perform on the job.

Training needs assessment- a vital function for the Human resource department

Once you have to conduct a training program an assessment of the training needs is essential that has to include everything else. You have to undertake this in an elaborate and concrete way and in a way skill gap analysis has to be comprehensive. We need to have a fair understanding of what the training needs of a company are. For example organizations in a particular organization might have to upgrade their skills or learn new skills so that they are competitive in their job. What it means is that learning of new skills means they have to be competitive on the job. In a way, it points to the skill that is needed for them to be part of the job done.

On the other hand, a manager moving up the organizational ladder has to be trained on leadership skills along with managerial skills. It points to the fact that every employee has to be trained in soft skills and technical skills. It works out to be the basis of training that needs to be identified and further acted upon.

Once you have an idea about the training needs, it is the duty of the HR to be preparing a checklist of employees where a matrix of each of them has to be developed. It provides them with a scientific method of how an employee has to be accessed and whether they possess the abilities to undertake training.

With the help of this matrix ,they might be able to plan the training in a structured and thought out manner. The point is the specific needs that are outlined by a manager has to be different from the viewpoint of employees. Because of this reason, there has to be a gap analysis to be done that has to align with the matrix above.

Another important aspect is when the identification of training needs assessment is over and you start off with the real process of training. The onus is on the HRD who can figure out the fact whether they are compatible with the organizational goals and this list has to be circulated to the managers for the final approval. Numerous back and forth discussions tend to be part of this process that aligns with the organizational goal or organizational objectives. Once done it should figure out what are the training needs that you have to figure out and how you are going to satisfy them.

Conclusion

Training needs assessment is going to vary from a company to another and even from an employee to another employee. No point to make an employee go through all the training modules at the same time as it is going to be a wastage of time and resources at their end.