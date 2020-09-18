Tech

Raid 5 Failure Tips: How to Keep Data Recovery Possible

By Ernest Hamilton , Sep 18, 2020 03:13 PM EDT
(Photo : Raid 5 Failure Tips: How to Keep Data Recovery Possible)

A RAID 5 setup can give you the best balance between performance and reliability in the long-term. However, sometimes, a RAID 5 failure is impossible to predict or avoid. In these cases, you must follow some tips to keep data recovery possible. Some of these tips are below.

Don't panic

First things first, it is vital that you don't start panicking in the event of a RAID 5 failure. As you know, they cannot be stopped or predicted. One of the reasons you have a RAID 5 setup is to protect your data in the event of a failure. But if you start acting irrationally, you may significantly lower or eliminate your chances of recovering data. Therefore, stay calm and evaluate your options.

Understand RAID 5 Rebuilds

Before you start doing anything else, you must understand the process of RAID 5 rebuilds. Firstly, you should know that a rebuild will not fix any preexisting problems with your data. If you had corrupt files or partitions before, they are not going to repair themselves. We highly recommend that you don't start a rebuilding process unless your data is fully accessible and functional. Similarly, don't ever start a rebuild unless you have physically replaced one of the drives in your setup. 

Test backup on different volume

One of the biggest mistakes you can make is testing your backups on same volumes even if you think you have a solid backup. If you test your backup on the same volume, you will end up sabotaging your data resulting in corrupted, incomplete or outdated files. You can easily avoid it by testing your backup on a different storage array that is not related to the data inside the failed array.

Don't dispose of off any drives until you verify your backup

Sometimes, people fail to realize that all drives within a RAID 5 setup play a vital role in keeping the data. What they do is dispose of any hard drives as soon as there is a failure in them. But they fail to realize is that every hard drive is crucial in the data recovery RAID. Therefore, you should make sure that you retain any hard drives post-failure until you fully recover your data.

Don't force drives online until a backup is verified

When your drives go offline, there is probably a reason behind it. Unless you know exactly what you are doing, forcing drives online is a bad idea. When you plug in a stale drive into the array, it leads to inconsistencies in the file system which the operating system may detect as corruptions and try to repair. Due to this repair process, all you can lose your data across all your drives in the setup.

Give your hot-spare some time to engage

In case of a failure, many people plug in a hot-spare, and when it does not engage in the storage away, they think it hasn't worked. You don't want to make the same mistake. Before making a decision, you must verify that your backups are both current and consistent on another spare array to the failed RAID array before you utilize any of the failed array's drives, including the hot spare.

If you want a new config, you should know the data

Some users try to force a new config without exactly knowing about their RAID device. Before trying to set up a new configuration, you should know about some information about your setup such as Parity, Stripe, Rotation and Offsets. If you go ahead guessing what these are, it can force the operating system into thinking the file system is corrupt and can end up wiping your data.

Conclusion

RAID 5 failures may happen for many reasons. If you ever come across them, you should try to understand your situation. By following the few tips given above, you can ensure proper recovery of data and ensure your data isn't lost.

TAG
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Raid 5 Failure Tips: How to Keep Data Recovery Possible

A RAID 5 setup can give you the best balance between performance and reliability in the long-term. However, sometimes, a RAID 5 failure is impossible to predict or avoid. In these cases, you must follow some tips to keep data recovery possible. Some of these tips are below.

TECH

iOS 14: New Features Make it the Most Secure Mobile OS Ever

iOS 14 has just been recently launched. Along with Apple’s latest mobile OS comes new privacy features that are useful and not-so useful.

TECH

The PS5: Sony's Amazingly Groundbreaking Console Becomes Available on November 12th

The PS5 will cost $499.99 for the standard version. The Digital Edition, on the other hand, will cost $399.99.

REVIEWS

HBO Max is Surprisingly Awesome but Is it Really for Everyone?

HBO Max is among the many paid streaming services available today. Together with Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV Plus, they provide endless hours of awesome entertainment.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Electric flying cars

Electric Flying Cars Fantasy Soon To Be a Reality: GM Explores the Futuristic Market

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods were Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to be OnePlus Buds

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to Be OnePlus Buds

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Nvidia RTX 3080: A Comprehensive Review of Awesome 4K Gaming at $699

The PS5: Sony's Amazingly Groundbreaking Console Becomes Available on November 12th

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies We Love

Computer Monitors for Working and Gaming

Precision Landing Without a Pilot: How NASA Achieves the (Previously) Impossible

Real Time Analytics