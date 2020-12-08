Digital Identity Trends in 2020-2021

It is a fundamental need for every digital platform or application to be able to identify and verify users remotely or without any on-site presence. While usual tasks like user registrations seem too simple on the user's side, digital identity verification is one of the challenging things to implement.

There are lots of strategies and ways to implement user verification for many applications. However, each strategy can come with a tradeoff. Not every application has to be sophisticated in terms of digital identity verification. These types of tasks must be designed with care.

Even in the present, technologies are still being continuously developed to address every imperfection that comes with many digital identity technologies. In this article, we will look at the current trends and how the future may look like for digital identity tech.

Login Preferences

Let us start with a 2020 survey about user preferences for login systems. Many businesses would prefer the standard login and social login than the other methods.

This is due to the sufficient level of security that standard login provides and also possibly due to less costs in infrastructure. However, this type of method can somehow affect user experience.

Only a few percentage of businesses would adopt methods that are highly convenient to users, such as passwordless logins. Additionally, only less than 40% of individuals within the age group of 18-25 and 26-36 years old actually prefer standard logins.

The data indicates a need for a login or user verification system that will perfectly combine security and user experience. This sytem must also be convenient to both businesses and consumers.

Biometrics

The biometrics market is perhaps one of the most interesting things in digital identity tech that is projected to grow significantly in 2020 and 2021.

The 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic has made digital security and fraud prevention a much greater concern than ever. Businesses must find a way to pivot and transact remotely without being exposed to cyber threats.

In the midst of the pandemic, biometrics provide the security that would suffice to protect businesses and applications from identity fraud. It is highly important, especially for financial institutions, the medical sector, and governments.

There are also lots of recent developments in biometric technologies. Some of these improvements include the addition of progressive technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to make biometric-based identity verifications a lot smarter and foolproof.

Facial recognition is now being considered an alternative to token-based two-factor authentication. Instead of relying on SMS or one-time passwords (OTP), facial recognition ensures that it is the original user who is making the requests.

Digital Signatures

Digital signatures are also considered to be an ideal alternative to wet signatures. They allow contracts and documents to be certified and signed remotely. It employs cryptographic methods to maintain the signature's authenticity.

While the security that digital signatures provide seems trivial at first, the value of the digital signature market is actually projected to increase significantly. Digital signatures provide businesses and institutions the opportunity to rapidly validate and deliver documents.

Blockchain

Blockchain or Distributed Ledger Technology is the core technology behind cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Transactions or records that are being made within the Blockchain are tamper-proof, making Blockchain an ideal ingredient to integrate with digital identity technologies.

The decentralized nature of blockchain also allows every individual to validate each entry in the chain. Instead of relying on a central authority, blockchain makes it possible to store data in decentralized storage, which is similar to how technologies like IPFS (Interplanetary File System) work.

This decentralization of data makes it possible to preserve data and make sure it is available throughout the blockchain's lifecycle. It does not rely on any central authority so there is no single point of failure.

Deepfakes

Deepfakes are one of the controversial issues behind artificial intelligence, which allows someone to take in charge of someone's identity in a video or image. This opens up an opportunity for disinformation.

Because deepfakes are considered a real threat to governance, many companies and researchers started developing solutions to prevent them from becoming widespread.

There are many countermeasures being developed to spot deepfakes. Researchers also found a way on how a neural network can be used to identify them by looking for certain residues or artifacts in videos that resemble a deepfake.

There is no guarantee however that these countermeasures will permanently seal and prevent deepfakes from further emerging. Deepfakes also use artificial intelligence to pull off its trick, and they can potentially learn from data to defeat these existing countermeasures.

Conclusion

As long as there are still existing threats to privacy and identity fraud, digital identity technologies will keep on improving and metamorphing into forms we may not expect. The fundamental importance of digital identity itself is a reason for institutions and researchers to preserve it.