Tax Deadline Day 2021: How to File for an Extension and Pay Your Taxes Online

The Tax Deadline is down to its last two days. You need to file your tax and pay those dues or else incur some interest and penalties. If you need more time, IRS recommends you to file for an extension on the same date. The sooner you finish filing your taxes, the faster you can receive the refund money for any missing stimulus payment from first, second or third checks.

Depending on the state you live in, as AS reported, you might need to file your tax returns online or by paper mail. Different states would have additional requirements, but the most common would be Forms 1040, 1040-SR, 1040ES, 1040V, amended returns 1040-X, and extensions 4868.

Note that the IRS is taking into consideration the circumstances that some taxpayers are in that makes it difficult to file their taxes. For example, taxpayers who are "serving in a combat zone or a qualified hazardous duty area" or "living outside of the United States" would be given extra time to file their taxes without requesting an extension. IRS is also extending this support to "areas hit by severe weather and where FEMA has made a disaster declaration," Specifically on Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

#IRS has resources on filing, paying electronically and checking on your tax refund online: https://t.co/O58xEUkGZu pic.twitter.com/Z0V6EcWe7V — IRSnews (@IRSnews) May 13, 2021

How to File for Tax Extension Online

IRS mentioned through their webpage that filing an extension could give you until October 15 to finish filing. However, an extension to file the tax return does not extend the deadline to pay your taxes.

Delaying the payment will create penalties. The file extension request should be submitted no later than May 17. IRS has two available services to help you file your Federal Taxes online. Depending on your income earned, you can choose "IRS Free File Program" if earning below $72,000 or "Free File Fillable Forms" if earning above $72,000.

Read Also: Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Possible $2000 Payment, Timeline and More Details

Pay Your Taxes Online

To avoid annoying interest and payment penalties, you can pay your taxes online. The IRS website offers you a choice to pay by "Bank Account (Direct Pay)" or "Debit or Credit Card."

To view your tax account, estimate your bills and pay the dues, you can create your Online Account in the IRS. Here are some of the IRS tools you can use to make your filing and monitoring your taxes a lot easier.

Where's My Refund

When Tax Filing has been processed and finished, you can claim all your monetary benefits, including tax returns and missing stimulus check payments. However, monitoring the money processing is a lot easier through the IRS "Where's My Refund" tool. To use it, you would need to provide your Social security number or ITIN, filing status, and exact refund amount.

Looking for the status of your tax refund? Use “Where's My Refund?” to start checking the status of your refund 24 hours after #IRS acknowledges receipt of your e-filed tax return: https://t.co/PFiedQsvmp pic.twitter.com/jy5qFkFmdr — IRSnews (@IRSnews) May 12, 2021

The data posted on this website is updated daily, during nighttime, to give you constant updates on your filing and tax Returns progress.

Complete your Tax Filing now or submit an extension before it's too late! IRS warns that they are suffering staffing shortages, so the process of your returns might take a few weeks longer.



Related Article: Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: $2000 Payment Update, Online Petition and More