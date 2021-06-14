Dodge Muscle Cars Going Electric: 'Fastest Dodge Ever' Is an EV? [Powetrain, Specs and Rumors]

Dodge is known for its crazy performance engines, with some of them not even road safe. These engines are gas-guzzling, diesel-loving beasts that don't necessarily help the company comply with the looming emissions regulations.

As part of the three big American automaker companies, General Motors and the Ford Motor Company have taken steps to cut down on their vehicles' carbon emissions by going electric. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the parent company of Dodge, however, hasn't been as proactive.

But that's about to change.

Dodge Muscle Cars Go Electric

Ditching the Hellcat engine, The Detroit Bureau reported that at least six new all-electric vehicles are currently in the Dodge styling studio in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Aside from the six EVs, there are likely several plug-in hybrids and more models in various stages of development.

This move towards electric power was brought about by government legislation pushing towards lessening the carbon emission of the country, especially in the automobile sector.

The state of California has even presented plans to completely clear the roads of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Tax incentives have been offered to new car buyers who purchase electric vehicles.

With this pressure, Ford has nearly tripled its commitment to battery technology in the last year, while Volkswagen has committed $86 billion to electrify its various brands. The Detroit Bureau also highlighted that General Motors hopes to abandon gas and diesel technology entirely by 2035.

'Fastest Dodge Ever'

With the pressure to shift to electric-powered vehicles, Dodge did not make it an excuse to lose its edge.

According to Yahoo!, the firm will reportedly leverage the instant torque of a battery-powered drivetrain, creating the quickest vehicle it has ever released.

To put it into perspective, Dodge's fastest street-legal car is its Challenger SRT Demon with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. It can produce up to 840 horsepower and 770 lb-ft of torque.

The car can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds and cover the quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds at 140 mph.

It was crowned the world's quickest accelerating production model with the fastest quarter-mile time. That is until the Tesla Model S Plaid claimed a 0-60 mph time of less than two seconds and a quarter-mile time of 9.23 seconds at 155 mph.

Could Dodge Be Busy Designing Its Redemption Car?

AutoEvolution speculated that the most plausible outcome for the next generation of the Demon and Hellcat is a plug-in hybridization in the guise of an electric motor built into the transmission.

What it does is still give the supercharged V8 all its power and then some, but cut down on the fossil fuel.

Dodge officials won't say much about what's in the works in their facilities, but one ranking official told The Detroit Bureau that the BEV under development "will be the fastest (Dodge) ever."

Could that imply that it'll be the best Tesla Model S Plaid in performance?

Only time will tell as everything is still hush-hush. It will be exciting to see the muscle cars perform with all that power with a new drivetrain under the hood.

