How to Find a Domain That Has Not Been Registered

Whether you're looking to start a business or you'd like to write a blog for the first time, choosing a unique name that stands out isn't always easy. With so many websites registered, checking the domain is always a good decision. So how do you find a domain that's not registered? Here are a few different methods you can use to find out if your site is available.

Always start by looking through search engines

It may seem like a no-brainer, but take the domain you're interested in and enter it into search engines. Of the algorithms, a website domain will often pull up in the search results. If you happen to find the domain address in the results, click on the link. Sometimes, people purchase website domains in bulk in hopes of reselling them later. If an active and functional website appears, the domain has already been registered and is no longer available.

Enter the required domain in the address bar

If you're specifically looking for a .com domain, enter the website into the address bar on your page. Add the .com at the end of your requested domain to see whether it pulls any search results up on the screen. If a website appears, the domain is already active and registered. The result may not always show a functional website despite registration if the purchaser hasn't attached hosting or a website to the domain.

Consider Using Third Party Websites

When investigating a domain address, consider using a domain name checker. These websites will actively search through domain registrations, including any parked domains, to tell you whether the address is available. It's important to use reputable platforms, as some will purchase any domain entered and resell it at a higher cost down the road.

Investigate Alternate Domains

Everyone knows the most popular domain ending is .com, but several other domain suffixes may work for your name. With popular domain registrations adding country-specific endings, .net, .edu, and .org as other purchases, there are alternatives to registering your website. Less common suffixes like .buzz and .menu should be avoided for businesses, as they may be difficult for potential customers to recognize or remember online.

It's also important to consider the other companies attached to the more common suffix (.com or .ca). These companies will potentially get some of your website traffic. If you're willing to purchase a less common ending to your domain, spend the time building the website into your marketing. Consider a catchy jingle or logo with the suffix attached.

Every Domain Has a Selling Point

Whether the domain you're looking to purchase is registered or not, it doesn't make it off the market. If you are in a financial position to buy a domain at an inflated cost, consider contacting the domain owner and asking them if they'd be willing to sell. The market for domain cost can vary considerably, from less than a dollar to over ten thousand dollars. Always consider the value this domain will add to your business before making an offer. A good company will always have a good domain, but purchasing a good domain that won't attract business doesn't make sense.