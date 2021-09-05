Instagram Not Working? 5 Ways to Fix App If Your Feed Is Not Refreshing

If you find that your Instagram feed isn't refreshing, you're not alone. The problem isn't with your phone necessarily, but it can also be because of the service instability that comes with the social media app testing out new features. Tiny tweaks the app developers run can come with bugs that cause issues for the end-user.

Don't worry, though, as there are five ways to fix the problem whether you are an Android or iOS user.

Why Is Instagram Not Working?

According to Distractify, an Instagram feed fails to refresh due to a myriad of reasons, and it can be frustrating. First, always check if your internet connection is stable. Your Instagram feed may have a hard time refreshing if the signal is not strong enough.

If there is nothing wrong with your internet connection, then it could be a software issue that could be from your end or on Instagram's end. Distinguishing both is not as hard as you might think.

5 Ways to Fix Instagram Feed Not Refreshing

5. Check Instagram Servers

The refresh feed error could be due to server overload, Guiding Tech said. The overload could then throw errors to users.

Sites like DownDetector, Down For Everyone Or Just Me, downrightnow, Is It Down Right Now? or Outage.Report are third-party "status checker" websites that can help you find out if other users are also reporting issues with Instagram or any other website or app. If no one else is reporting issues, then the problem is more likely on your end.

This then means you have no option but to wait for Instagram to fix the issue on their end.

Checking hashtags like #InstagramDown on Twitter can also be helpful to check if other users are experiencing the same problem.

4. Update the Instagram App

You might be running on an outdated version of the Instagram app, and it could be experiencing bugs that would otherwise be patched up by the latest version, Distractify explained.

Check Google Play Store or Apple App Store to see if there are any available updates for you to install. After the update has been installed, restart your Instagram and try loading the home page again.

3. Enable Mobile Data for Instagram (iPhone) or Give Unrestricted Data Usage (Android)

To avoid overconsumption of Data, your smartphone may disable certain apps from having access. So even though you have your mobile data turned on, refreshing your Instagram is not possible.

For iPhone users, head over to Settings and scroll down to Instagram. Open the page and toggle on Mobile Data.

For Android users, Data Saver mode could interfere with your data usage. Press and hold on to the Instagram icon and click on App info when it pops up. Select Mobile data & Wifi and toggle unrestricted data usage off.

Restart your Instagram app and open it to see if refreshing your feed is now possible.

2. Clear Your Storage Cache (Android)

Press and hold on to the Instagram icon and click on App info when it pops up. Select Storage & Cache from the menu and click on the trash bin icon on both Clear Storage and Clear Cache.

1. Re-login Instagram

This trick can work similarly to turning your device off and back on. Simply head over to settings on the Instagram app and scroll down and click Log Out. Re-enter your log-in details and check your feed if it refreshes.

If none of these fixes work, it is best to contact Instagram to report the problem.

