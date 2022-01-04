Ronn Torossian Predicts Digital Customer Experiences in 2022?

Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR predicts new digital consumer experiences in 2022, noting that in the next year, companies are going to be a lot more engaging with consumers in three-dimensional virtual spaces as those spaces grow and evolve. There's been an increase in the acquisition of VR and AR companies, which means many businesses will be incorporating AR in their marketing strategies.

A few months ago, the parent company that was formerly known as Facebook started promoting a virtual reality experience for customer engagement and relationship building, while also announcing its new name change to Meta. The corporation also rebranded its headsets, the Oculus VR, into Meta Quest. Meanwhile, the companies that were on top of the increased advertising rates on Facebook, Meta's biggest social media platform, started to see history repeating itself. That's because those companies noticed the slow creation of a brand new, virtual space, called the "metaverse", that the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, announced.

Virtual Reality

However, with that announcement, a number of other companies also came out with their own VR, stating that they were also developing virtual platforms for their users, which means the future of VR, much like social media platforms, isn't going to be monopolized by giants like Facebook. Nevertheless, the way that the current virtual spaces, or metaverses, are created, completely isolate these spaces from each other. In the coming year, with the help of real-time engagement technology, those metaverses will be connected with each other, to create a more engaging experience for their users. This new technology will also reduce the barrier to entry by making access to the metaverse a lot simpler, such as by simply accessing a web browser instead of having to invest money into brand new devices.

Engagement

Ronn Torossian further notes since hybrid and virtual conferences started at the beginning of the pandemic- and since now they seem to be sticking around- one of the biggest things that will help virtual attendees connect in real-world and virtual environments is real-time engagement. That means a large number of metaverses are going to utilize real-time engagement as well as data transmissions and gaming experiences. The companies that are able to embrace this type of engagement will also be able to extend their capabilities in the future. That's because real-time engagement, as well as low-code or no-code tools, can empower enterprise agility, speed up business outcomes, and provide companies with faster development turnaround times.

Micro Communities

Digital communities have been full of human-to-human relationships and connections ever since the internet started. However, lately brands have been figuring out that smaller groups tend to have a much bigger impact on individual consumers, which is why they've been investing in building stronger engagements in smaller communities. These companies are able to create collaborative relationships with their consumers, which means instead of only tracking the consumers' data, the companies can simply ask the customers for feedback on their promotional efforts. This effort can also be utilized in the real world, with consumers asking for more in-person events in stores after the pandemic is over.