Rich Dennis is a successful businessman and philanthropist. He's best known as the entrepreneur behind the SheaMoisture product, carried by Sundial Brands. By founding Sundial Brands, Richelieu has brought natural and relevant cosmetic products to an underserved ethnic population in the US. Sundial's products have become so popular that they've achieved global acclaim and distribution.

Richelieu credits this success to his family, and particularly his grandmother, whose Shea butter formula and production inspired him to create the business he has today.

Appearance: Fashion and Cosmetics

Fashion and cosmetics go hand in hand when it comes to retail. One is often incomplete without the influence of another. Appearance is a focus that people have every day. For both women and men, clothes and beauty product choices reflect the choices they've made with their appearance. As the importance of diversification increases today, the popularity of natural and personal styles is growing. As a result, the world has slowly moved away from Eurocentric appearance standards and appreciating each diverse background and unique beauty standards.

In terms of appearance, this has meant the incorporation of more cultures' identities and styles. While with fashion, this refers to clothing styles, with cosmetics, this refers to embracing unique ethnic features. For all cosmetics brands out there, staying on trend with the fashion industry is essential. And this is one that Richelieu Dennis' business brand has used repeatedly. The Sundial Brands product line is a reflection of these trends in appearance.

Fostering Black Beauty in Fashion Trends

Sundial Brands' origin story focuses on providing natural and inclusive beauty products to underserved ethnic populations within the US. Richelieu Dennis has been a significant part of the natural hair movement by allowing his consumer base to embrace their natural beauty. This has mirrored fashion and appearance trends to cater to a broader and more diverse audience.

SheaMoisture, Sundial's largest product line, has focused on reclaiming black female beauty as a narrative. In a recent campaign titled 'It Comes Naturally,' SheaMoisture celebrated the impact of Black heritage and culture by incorporating the work of female artists that referenced natural hair and black beauty. By incorporating textiles and videos with references to black beauty, the campaign influenced many to wear their heritage proudly and fashionably. In this way, Rich Dennis has worked to inspire women and influence embracing personal and ethnic styles.

Embracing Diversity Has Impacted Fashion

The impact of such inclusive campaigns on the fashion industry cannot be underestimated. In recent years, Afro-curled natural hair has become a fashion statement, and the care that goes into maintaining it has become a lifestyle. One recent article called natural hair both a fashion and political statement. Brands like Sundial that continue to embrace ethnic beauty standards have become trendsetters in fashion and appearance over the years.

Overall, Richelieu Dennis and his brand have slowly become major influencers in fashion for the past decade. His work in bringing cosmetic options to the market that all can appreciate supports the recent wave of acceptance in diversity.