Author and entrepreneur Scott Hughes proves his mettle in the world of digital communities with OnlineBookClub

Benjamin Franklin once said, "Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing." The prominent personality Scott Hughes has done both. Not only does he write books that become a great inspiration to millions but he has also created OnlineBookClub.org as a free online community where like-minded book lovers can meet, read, discuss, and earn cash for honest book reviews. This one-of-a-kind community has become the bibliophile's paradise and has been at the forefront of motivating and pushing people to come out of their comfort zone and do something that no one has done before.

Talking about his success journey, the prolific author and entrepreneur, Scott Hughes says, "Failure is a word which many people dread. Generally, each of us wants to have a taste of success but no one wants to experience failure. But there is no better teacher than one's own experiences of failure. The steps on the staircase of success are made of failure and lessons. When your inner voice tells you that 'you will-never-be-good-enough', you can ignore it and keep moving forward because that is what will help you make your mark."

The best-selling author further added, "I created OnlineBookClub.org originally, but this is a community that has a life of its own, and really it has been built and grown and developed by countless wonderful people throughout the years and to this day. It's such a friendly, welcoming, kind community of diverse book lovers from all over the world."

Donning many hats, Scott Hughes has proved that nothing is impossible if you do it with the right mindset and put your passionate soul into it. From being an author, entrepreneur, to philanthropist he has achieved all at such a young age because of his sheer dedication and utmost hard work that he put in every project. Till now, the entrepreneur has produced four inspiring and informative books which have created strides in the publishing industry. His books show his dedication to developing purpose-driven content. Justice: A Novella, 10 Step Plan to Promote Your Book, Achieve Your Dreams, and The Banned Book about Love are the four books currently published by exemplary author Scott Hughes. Hughes also recently announced the completion of the first draft of his next book, which will be his fifth.

With his profound knowledge, Scott Hughes has expanded the OnlineBookClub.org to an e-reading app and has cultivated an online community of over 3 million registered users. The platform is embodied with an efficient team of writers who are time and again putting their best foot forward to unify the world through the written word. Apart from it, the entrepreneur and author Scott Hughes has served as an elected unpaid volunteer in various positions in his hometown, including as a Board Member on the Manchester Board of Education, as President of the town-wide PTA in Manchester, and as Vice President on the state-wide Connecticut PTA.

The OnlineBookClub.org Poetry and Art Contest acknowledges outstanding musicians, writers, poets, and artists of any kind for their original, previously unpublished works. Entries are being accepted until February 15th and over $10,000 in prizes will be awarded, including a $1,000 prize for the top winner in each of the following categories:

- Short Stories

- Poems

- Visual Art

- Songs

Also, Scott Hughes has a "connect with me" page that guides business owners, entrepreneurs, or anyone interested in technology, literature, or marketing through his impeccable mindset and extensive knowledge.

Through his unwavering commitment and purpose-driven vision, the author challenges the ideas of who we are, emboldens our actions, and, above all, inspire us to live life more fully and creatively. With his dedication to the craft, the author is bringing extraordinary results to the table and introducing stories that need to be heard to get inspiration to achieve big things in life. Scott Hughes continues to make a name for himself as the dedicated entrepreneur providing an online platform to writers and artists who want to achieve their dreams and carve their footprint in the professional realm.