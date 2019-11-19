How Do You Make Your IT Department Successful in 2020?

2020 is just around the corner, and the best IT departments are looking for ways to maximize their success in the new year.

We spoke to a host of IT professionals who are currently leaders in the industry to get the lowdown on what the best IT department success strategies are for the new year. From better employee training and new technology adoption, to improved security measures and enhanced system integration, we'll tell you how to take your business to the next level in 2020.

Top Tips for Your IT Department in 2020

Make your department part of management

As Jorge Rojas of Tektonic Inc. puts it, "The best way to position an IT department for success is to [have it be considered] as an integral part of the management team. Not just a helpdesk. But a CIO."

In other words, don't simply allow your business to look on your department as marginal. Instead, make your department's presence and importance known. In this day and age, IT deserves to be at the table when large company decisions are made.

Make your IT work environment a great place to be

Unemployment in the IT industry is close to 0%, which means you need to retain the best talent, or those candidates are likely to be nabbed up by an IT department who can offer more.

In the words of Keith Marchiano, Vice President of ICT Kyocera Intelligence Mid-Atlantic, "The best position an IT department needs to take is to improve the culture within your department. Besides paying IT engineers well, provide them a fun place to work, do fun activities together outside of the workplace, and invest in their training and career development."

Keep the focus on social media

Patrick Kuras of Micro Visions in Grand Rapids, Michigan says that social media is still just as important as it ever was, adding that "outside consultants and service providers will likely provide the best social media ROI for companies [of small to medium size]."

Staying on top of your social media accounts means operating and maintaining a quality website, uploading blog posts regularly, and interacting with current and potential clients and customers.

Biggest Mistakes to Avoid in 2020

Not adopting new technology

Companies must adopt the latest, best technologies in order to stay up-to-date with their competitors and to give their clients and customers the competitive edge as well. However, it's the IT departments within companies that actually seek out and adopt these technologies. IT departments who do not stay abreast of new tech changes in their industry are failing the companies who employ them.

Forgetting to pay attention to data privacy and network security

Patrick Kuras of Micro Visions has this to say about data privacy and network security:

"Customers are increasingly paying attention to privacy-related issues, and companies who fail to do the same and [who fail] to take their customers' concerns seriously are going to be punished in the marketplace. Likewise, pervasive attention to network security is paramount because if you have a data breach, nothing else you do is going to matter."

Not taking enough precautions with IT security

More than ever before, companies and organizations of all sizes and in all industries are falling prey to criminal cyberattacks, including ransomware attacks, viruses, and more.

Keith Marchiano of Kyocera Intelligence Mid-Atlantic states that IT departments "need to avoid getting trapped into believing they have done enough IT security to protect their business. Threats and IT security issues are on the rise, so research and investigate different ... layers you can add to your company's IT security."

Achieve Success by Partnering With a Successful Managed Service Provider

It's not uncommon for IT departments to become bogged down and burned out - especially at the start of a new year. When your IT department feels understaffed and overworked, it may be time to seek supplemental assistance from a managed service provider.

Managed service providers or MSPs work full-time as the IT department and cybersecurity staff for other companies. Because their sole focus is staying up-to-date with new software and hardware, ensuring the constant cybersecurity of their clients, and managing all other aspects of their clients' technology, they are going to be the best in the business when it comes to IT.

Supplementing your IT department with help from a managed service provider isn't usually expensive, and the benefits are numerous and well worth it. Speak with a managed service provider in your area today to learn if their supplemental services are right for your IT department.

