Digital Marketing Trends to Look Out for in 2020

Just like a great company that must change to adapt to new trends and consumers, a company's marketing plan constantly needs to evolve. This includes creating a presence for yourself online, which can be quite overwhelming for the beginner.

Because everything in our digital world is done online, it only makes sense for your business to stay on top of the consistently changing digital marketing landscape. There's a lot to look out for within the upcoming year, and here's a quick overview of some digital marketing trends you can expect in 2020.

The Ongoing Importance of Social Media

Social media has shown how powerful it can be as a marketing tool within the past few years, but 2020 will bring the rise of the true social media influencer. But social media influencers aren't what they once were-gone are the days of celebrities toting miracle products to their large audiences, and in are the times where there is a new focus on "micro-influencers." These are people who may not have a substantial following but have a good amount of people on their social media accounts to talk to.

Micro-influencers are a great way to spread awareness about a specific product or service you offer, after all, the more eyes that see your business, the better! Consider implementing a brand ambassador program where you give your services at a reduced rate in exchange for social media mentions, and you may just see your business thrive.

Revamping Marketing Strategies

Most business owners think of their marketing strategy in terms of a funnel. This is where they focus on gaining awareness of their brand, then sparking interest in buying until they complete a purchase, with a focus on building customer loyalty after the transaction is made. While there is nothing wrong with this methodology, it may be time for something new.

A flywheel marketing campaign is where a business focuses its efforts on interacting with the customer on a wheel basis, where there is no stop and no end. For example, a business under the flywheel method would invest their resources into giving awesome customer service at every stage of the buyer's journey, including long after the sale has been made. Doing this attracts, entertains, and engages customers, leading them to come back to you time and time again.

Investing in Personalization

With such a heavy emphasis on automatic everything in the digital space, it can be easy for business owners to forget that there is a customer on the other end of the screen. But at the end of the day, your customers want to relate to a company and pick the right one that suits their needs. So do whatever you can to personalize your marketing approaches, whether it be including personal pictures, extra coupons, or using their first name when emailing. The idea here is to make a customer feel that they are being treated as an individual, rather than a wallet. Think of it this one: one little personal touch like this can go a long way when it comes to winning a customer over your competitor.

As a business owner, there is so much more to focus on than staying up to date on digital marketing changes and trends. This is why it is important to invest in a marketing company, such as LinkGraph, to do the heavy lifting for you. Their team of professionals will go the extra mile to ensure your marketing needs are met, bringing more customers in the door than you've had before!

