3 Simple Ways to Read Your Wife's Text Messages Without Her Phone

Your wife is sitting there on the couch, laughing at some jokes on her phone screen. You want to ask her what the giggling is all about, but you know how it will end up. She will argue, leave you hanging or pretend she didn't hear you. Men, you know the drill.

Now, the next thing you are thinking is whether she has an affair. She has been protecting that phone too much. To verify your worries and much more, you need a way to reach her text messages.

Since she is the one with the phone, you need a way to reach those SMSs without the phone. If you just landed here, then we have three simple ways to read those text messages. They don't need your wife's phone, and you will be shocked to see what else you can reveal.

Part 1: Read Your Wife's Texts without Her Phone with Cocospy

The phone will tell you more than you need to know since she is using it all the time. One of the ways to read those SMSs without the phone is deploying Cocospy monitoring solution. This is an app that will read those text messages and deliver them to you remotely.

People have already used it in more than 190 countries. They already know that it works while hidden using the stealth mode feature. So, apart from not having the phone, she will not know if anything is fetching her messages and other phone data.

Once you acquire it, it will read all her text messages, show you the contact details involved and the timestamps. Cocospy works in Android and iOS, where it gets even the deleted iMessages.

It's safe and secure to use in the sense that it does not call for rooting or jailbreaking. Next, it only shows you the messages from your wife's phone. Cocospy does not store anything in the cloud, which means they can't access what you are seeing.

In Android, Cocospy needs you to install it once on your wife's phone before reading the messages remotely. It's compatible with all Androids with OS version 4.0 and above. After the installation, the results will be available in your account.

For iOS, Cocospy does not need any download or installation. It works with iPhone's iCloud ID to reveal text messages and more. So, if you have your wife's iCloud credentials, you can set up Cocospy and start reading the SMSs online.

The iOS version is compatible with all devices using iOS 7.0 or later.

You don't even need to touch the phone. When seeing the results, you need to access your account to get the user-friendly dashboard. It will host the messages and other phone details too. You need to check the main website for more information.

You can view the control panel using any device you have. The only thing you need is an internet connection. So, do you want to see how to spy on someone's text messages without their phone using Cocospy?

Here are the steps you need to get it done.

How to Start Reading Wife's Text Messages Using Cocospy

Step 1: Visit Cocospy's main website and register an account using your email address and password. Next, choose your wife's phone OS to continue.

Step 2: Select the best plan for you from the available ones and go ahead to make the payment. You will immediately receive a confirmation email with the login details, receipt, and the setup guidelines. In Android, you will also receive a download link.

Step 3: For Android, use the sent download link to install Cocospy on your wife's phone. Make sure you activate stealth mode to hide the app's icon. After that, finish up the installation and re-access your account remotely.

Step 4: For iOS, after the confirmation email, login to your account and verify her iCloud login details. Next, select the device she is using and wait for the synchronization.

Step 5: After re-accessing your account in both Android and iOS, you will see the dashboard. Among the many features on the left part, there are Messages and iMessages options.

Click on them to see the texts, contact details, and the time they were sent or received.

Part 2: Read Wife's Text Messages with Spyic

Another powerful application that can view those messages without her phone is Spyic. It's also a globally known app that has helped people in monitoring other phones. With Spyic, you can view your wife's text messages and more.

It works in stealth mode too to hide its icon when fetching the messages and other information. As for the texts, you get the incoming and outgoing SMSs, the contact details, and the timestamps.

Spyic can spy on messages on both Android and iOS platforms. It does not require any rooting or jailbreaking to do so. It's therefore safe and secure to deploy on your wife's phone and view the messages remotely.

In Android, Spyic demands a one-time installation on her phone. After that, you will be viewing the results via your online account. In iOS, it does not need any download or installation.

Spyic will use your wife's iCloud credentials to read the messages remotely. All you have to do is register an account and verify the iCloud login details.

You can also use it to view other things such as calls, location, and social media activities. For more information, check out Spyic's main website and the demo page too.

Part 3: UnderSpy

The last of the three methods go to the UnderSpy application. This is a spying tool that will read your wife's text messages remotely and more.

It will get the messages and other related details such as the contacts and the time. It's also known to spy on social media activities. You can use it on your wife's Android or iOS phone.

Conclusion

It is essential to look at the three ways to see which one fits your wife's phone and spying. For the best results, we recommend Cocospy to you. It will always read those messages and submit them to you remotely without notifying her.

Remember, you need to be as discreet as possible as you gather the information that will determine your relationship status.

