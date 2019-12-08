Tips for Speeding up a VPN

Close

VPN is all about data and information security. It bars predators from snooping into your data. It prevents hackers from stealing confidential information. But wait, did you know that VPN can slow down your internet? Yes, it can. In fact, it can sink any site's performance level-making it slow to access information. From routing your traffic, encrypting it, to decrypting your data-VPN can significantly reduce the performance of your website.

So, do you hate that reduced performance and poor speed? Is VPN troubling your internet speed? Well, you aren't alone. It's a common problem. However, there is a solution. This article is going to walk you through how you can increase your VPN performance and still stay safe online. Keep reading!

Switch to another VPN Server

Connect to the nearest server. It will give you better performance. However, there are some instances where the performance of the server can be overwhelmed. For instance, connecting to a server that serves a highly populated location can shoot down the VPN's performance. Things like traffic can make their speed lower.

Choose a server by yourself. Don't let a client choose it for you. Also, don't be deceived by VPN apps with Quick Connect Buttons-who end up messing everything and plunging your internet performance it big problems. Don't let ping times and latency lead you into making a bad decision. Instead, consider trying some nearby servers. Do your research first.

Consider Refreshing Your System

Don't let VPN's poor speed slow you down. Check the servers. Also, consider checking your traffic network. Does any app use the internet connection? Do you have any device that is connected to your router? These are some of the questions you should answer when diagnosing the issue. The next step should be to close down and pause. Remember, hogging more bandwidth makes things slow. You are left with little-a reason why your speed is slow. So, consider refreshing and resetting your system. Make sure the router is closed down. Do the same to other devices. Then restart the router. From here, wait for a least one minute. Finally, restart other devices. With this technique, you might end up freeing up a sizable amount of RAM and improve the speed.

Switch Protocol

VPN clients, as well as servers, communicate via protocols that define performance levels and how to connect. These protocols also define the encryption type utilized. For string connection and superior performance, go for OpenVPN protocol. So, be sure to check the settings of the client servers. If you can find an option for choosing a protocol, go for OpenVPN.

Consider Tweaking Protocol Settings

Does your protocol deliver the speed and performance you want? If not, consider tweaking the protocol's settings. Remember, Open VPN can comfortably run over protocols such as TCP and UDP. While most experts recommend UDP because of performance, you can still choose UDP. It's also important to note that TCP comes with an in-built error correction feature-which realty improves its reliability. Thus, if your problem is connection-related, switch to TCP. It can greatly help you.

Go for Wired Connections

Of course, going to Wi-Fi can be convenient. However, it can be inconsistent and sometimes unpredictable. This happens when you start competing for one channel. In this case, switch to a wired connection. With a wired connection, the competition of bandwidth is minimal. This maximizes speed and even delivers higher performance.

Switch to a Different Client

Switch to a different client if the speed doesn't seem to improve. Go to OpenVPN-it's an option that can change things on your side. With OpenVPN, you have access to a myriad of features as well as settings. Explore to see whether the client has OpenVPN for iOS, Windows, and Android. Choose an option n that's highly configurable. Also, check if there are extra innovative features.

Split Tunnel

With split tunneling, you have complete control over any application using the VPN tunnel. In simple terms, you can pipe the traffic of your browser via the VPN-which makes it easy to unblock and allow other devices to use that regular connection of yours. By reducing the VPN traffic, you improver speed. It also allows other apps to work elsewhere-reducing any conflict that may have interfered with the speed.

Why Not Try another VPN

Don't stick around a server that consistently gives you poor performance. It's time to move on and choose a different VPN. Try using another VPN and see if the problem still persists. It's also important to note that some VPN providers will give you a limited free trial period. So, take advantage of this period to see the functionality and speed of the VPN.

Key Takeaway: Learn How to Choose the Best VPN

Choosing the best VPN can be challenging-especially for first-timers. It requires research and patience. Remember, there are numerous providers online. This makes it difficult to choose the best one. To help you get it right, here are a few tips:

Reviews

Read online reviews. How does the VPN perform? Past customer reviews can help you understand the functionality and speed of that VPN. Stay away from a VPN with excessive negative reviews.

Forums

Go to online forums. There are forums that are dedicated to VPN and tech matters in general. Post your questions there. Other users will give you recommendations regarding the best VPN you can trust.

Free Trial

Go for a VPN that offers a free trial. The free trial helps you understand the performance of that VPN.

Referrals

Get referrals from other users. It can be your family member or friend.

Research

Do extensive research. Read product reviews. Take your time. Don't rush into purchasing any VPN. Sample at least 7 options. From here, you can narrow down to the best choice.

The Bottom-Line

A VPN is good for your privacy. However, lowered performance can be an issue. But the good news is that you can speed up your VPN. The above are common ways you can speed up your VPN and stay safe online. From trying a new server to refreshing your system, these methods have been tested to work.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2019 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.