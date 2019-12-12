List of the Best Resources for Students: Study Anything Online

We live in a world full of new opportunities, and more and more people join the internet community in order to study what they are interested in. If you are willing to become better at topics you study in school, university, or just by yourself. To make sure you get to use the best websites and links that will be beneficial for your education, here is a list of some of the greatest websites for learning.

Best educational websites for all students

There are so many web pages on the internet that it is really easy to get lost in them. Here is a list of great online resources and MOOCs that will help you study better:

1. Khan Academy. This site is useful for students who study in school and college, and it covers pretty much all possible subjects. They share with students a huge amount of knowledge that will help them succeed in any class. Together with videos, they provide students with high-quality explanations about the topic.

2. CustomWritings.com. If you have a lot of papers to work on, you know how it feels when there is just not enough time to do anything. In this case, you could use the help of this service that will help you with any papers and essays you get to do.

3. LessonPaths. For many people, it much easier to learn something new with the help of videos. This website is going to be very useful for those who like watching videos in a specific order. All of the topics are gathered into playlists, which makes navigation very easy.

4. BBC Podcasts. Some believe that podcasts are outdated, but still many people enjoy learning information in this way. Here, you can find different topics to listen to. Another benefit of podcasts is the fact that you can listen to them on your way to school, college, or work.

5. TED-ed. You probably already know about TED: an organization that gathers ideas from around the world. TED-ed posts short videos on all kinds of topics that are not only discussed but also presented as a cartoon which makes learning even easier. You can also try quizzes that help you memorize the themes you have covered.

Most useful apps for school and college students

There are many apps that can be useful for studying and planning not only for students but for others who want to work on self-education as well. These are some of the best apps that can help you with learning and studying:

1. Office Lens. It is often hard to follow the lecturer, so taking pictures of the whiteboard helps students study materials better. This app will convert your photos to PDF, Word, and even PowerPoint formats.

2. GoConqr. There are many popular methods to study something new like flashcards or mind maps. This app allows you to use all of these methods in one place and adapt them to your needs. Quizzes, courses, flowcharts, notes, as well as many others, are available with GoConqr.

3. Timetable. This is a simple app that will gather all the lessons you have and it will help you plan your time ahead. All you have to do is just type in your classes, rooms, and names of the teachers, and you will see your schedule in front of your right away.

4. EasyBib. Bibliography and citations are a big part of almost any paper and essay, so creating it is always important. This website will create citations instead of you, and all that has to be done is just some information you have about the used resources.

5. BSafe. In the modern world, all of us should take of our own safety. This app allows you to do that in just a few clicks. With the help of this application, you can alert your guardians, turn on a time alarm or sirene to make sure you are not in danger.

Tips on how to study online

How can you combine online studying and other activities? Here are some tips that can help study with the assistance of Internet resources and educational websites. Find more recommendations here:

● Set realistic goals. If you want to study specific topics, you should determine your goals and realize what you need to do and how. You should also think about how much time you can spend studying. If you work or study at the school or university, you might have less time on online education.

● Motivate yourself. It is often hard to find the motivation to study, especially if you get tired by the end of your day. To continue working on yourself, you should understand what your goals are and why you want to keep doing that.

● Gather all the resources you will use. There are many interesting websites that can help you study something new. Instead of trying to find something useful on the web while you are learning a specific topic, you can prepare everything before the study session. It will save a lot of your time if you get ready ahead.

● Cooperate with others. There are many people that might share the same goal with you. Don't hesitate to ask them to join in a group and work together on solving the same problems or just studying. Learning something new with others will help you boost up the process, and you will see how fast you can handle a specific task.

Use the internet for your own benefit

The internet offers many great opportunities that can help you become a much better person. Don't hesitate to use them to become a better student as well. What is required from you is not to get distracted and to do your best to study new materials on a better level. If you feel like you don't have enough time to do everything, decide which things are the top priority for you, and spend more time on them. Use educational websites to learn more, but don't spend all of your time online.

