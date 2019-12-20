How Countries Are Using Electrical Technology To Prepare For Hurricanes

The term "hurricane" can ignite thoughts of fear in the lives of people who reside in areas where severe weather events threaten life and property. While there is no definitive historical origin of this term, it is said that "hurricane" derived from the Taino people, who were indigenous to the Caribbean and Florida and that the word "Hurican" referred to the "Carib Indian god of evil."

This article highlights the devastating impact hurricanes can have and the steps people can take to ensure they have vital resources to help them survive such a major weather event.

Hurricane Facts

Every year there's a potential threat of a major hurricane hitting land and people who live in areas where they've experienced disaster in the past, they understand the importance of getting out of harm's way.

To illustrate its destructive force, the stats below show how a hurricane's strength is based on 5 distinct categories:

● Category 1: the storm will have wind speeds of 74 to 95 miles per hour.

● Category 2: the winds will be 96 to 110 miles per hour.

● Category 3: this is now considered a major hurricane. The wind speeds will be 111 to 129 miles per hour.

● Category 4: speeds of the wind will be 130 to 156 miles per hour.

● Category 5: wind speed of over 157 miles per hour.

Clearly, the above facts provide some context on the level of damage that hurricanes can cause according to category number and wind speed. In addition to the destructive winds that hurricanes produce, there's also the haunting reality of a hurricane's storm surge. In fact, storm surges are often the greatest risk in a hurricane. It can cause death and extensive damage to property.

Given today's weather warning systems and hurricane tracking technology, people can now receive up-to-date information on the approaching threat of a hurricane and details on what it takes to be prepared.

Hurricane Preparedness

Being prepared for a hurricane is key to survival and according to the Insurance Information Institute, there are five tips people should be mindful of in preparation for a hurricane:

1. Plan your evacuation route well ahead of time

2. Keep non-perishable emergency supplies on hand

3. Take an inventory of your personal property

4. Review your insurance policies

5. Take steps to protect your home

While the above tips for hurricane preparedness is helpful advice, another critically important element is making sure there is an alternative source of available electricity in case a power outage occurs.

Known worldwide for building mobile generation plants to produce electricity, APR Energy is a trusted source that has a reputation for getting people back on the "grid" after an electricity blackout.

Whether small or large industrial operations, APR Energy has the capacity to deliver electricity in as little as 30 to 90 days after a major weather event. This is done through a turnkey process of building power plants that can deliver electricity on an interim or long-term basis and even extends to large-scale operations in sectors such as oil and gas, mining, and the military.

The utilization of advanced engineering, carefully planned logistics and installation processes makes it possible for APR Energy to build electricity generation plants based on detailed specifications of a business or government agency, thereby ensuring the job will be done according to plan. This "made-to-order" process is efficient and helps delayed operations get back on track.

Having provided electricity to over 35 countries, APR Energy has a well-earned "best-in-class" reputation for delivering electricity after a natural disaster and has cemented itself as the top player in the industry.

Getting Back on the Grid After a Hurricane

Natural disasters such as hurricanes can cause major damage to power grids that produce electricity for communities and industries. APR Energy has proven to be a major influencer in providing turnkey generation technology that can produce much needed electricity and help people get back to normal operations during periods of recovery.

