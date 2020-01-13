How Tech Is Changing the World of Deliveries

Technology is continually evolving, and with it, all industries change. That includes the delivery sector, from pizza to a brand new bed. But we have to ask ourselves how exactly it's happening.

The Internet

Gone are the days of calling the number on your television screen or sending in a newspaper cutout. The internet, while it suffered a rocky start, has become a staple in the lives of almost everyone.

With easy access to a multitude of online stores and marketplaces, the ability to buy anything is immensely higher than it used to be. Online stores also make impulse purchasing a breeze; offering recommended add-ons and similar products.

The list of online stores ranges from markets for makers, second-hand goods and antiquities, pizza and burger shops, gadgets, and even your daily groceries.

Automation

With a rise in machinery that could rival the industrial revolution, almost every sector of work has received some form of improvement. Self-driving cars are being developed, drones can be piloted with ease, and the world is mapped out easily in your GPS.

Though, the most automation happens within warehouses where your item is stored until it is shipped. Orders made can be processed and sent through the system where the item's storage location data is displayed for workers to retrieve and prepare it quicker than ever before.

Delivery Drones

The development of personal drones that operate by remote or autonomously is another example of technology that's shifting various industries. The devices can be used as toys, for filming, participating in drone racing leagues, planting trees, and delivering goods.

Without the constraint of roads, drones can travel directly to your home from their base. Sensors and cameras can efficiently protect them from birds and planes. However, the devices are small and have a low weight carrying limit.

Drones that can be programmed to work autonomously will improve delivery times for all businesses that use them. It does, however, impact the jobs of many truck drivers and other forms of delivery.

These frequent flyers can also decrease traffic on main roads and freeways as fewer trucks or vans are rushing out to deliver your online purchases.

The current limits on drones that will prevent this technology from taking over the scene will eventually be passed. For now, the battery capacity and lift power that drone experiences require improvement. They also suffer in adverse weather conditions and can be hit out of the air by various factors.

Food Deliveries

Whether you're using Uber eats, DoorDash, or Dominos's application, ordering food is a simple task of selecting items from the menu of any store. These applications are cleverly designed to take you through the entire process of ordering and customizing your meal before selecting your payment method and confirming details.

A GPS device can aid in delivery, as well. Advanced GPS units can detect traffic and redirect the drivers through to faster roads. It also allows the shop that your delivery comes from to keep track of their drivers and plan out the best routes.

Generally, these restaurants will receive orders on a computer or, in most cases, through a specific tablet. The tablet notifies cashiers that an order has been made and displays it. The order is then taken to the kitchen and cooked. After that, your food is picked up by a driver working for the delivery company.

Out for Delivery

While technology may have advanced with a multitude of delivery options for all of our needs. It seems we're always still waiting for our deliveries to arrive. This is sadly true for anyone who doesn't pay the fortune required for overnight shipping. After all, the technology is expensive, and we pay the price for convenience.

