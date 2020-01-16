Attract Readers’ Attention With Power Words

Your choice of words and phrases can change the mood of your work and help you to get your reader glued till the end. Power words tend to provoke your reader's neurological instinct, and that makes your writing more engaging and trustworthy by the reader.

Given below are a few tips on how you can mold your piece by mastering the use of power words.

Know your target audience

It would help if you found out who your potential readers are. Try to connect with your target audience with the very onset of your speech, address readers who will find your content relevant and relatable.

To know who your target audience is, first, be clear about your objective and who can benefit from your content. Also, don't forget to consider the age, sex, profession, and nationality of the audience you are targeting.

The title should provoke curiosity

Your title needs to be a clickbait. The curiosity gap is a psychological phenomenon that means that a gap exists between what a person knows or what that person might want to know. If you are smart enough to find your audience's curiosity gap, half of your job is done!

Provide just a bit of information in your title that might provoke curiosity. Once the readers know a little, they will want to know more about it to fill the curiosity gap. That will, by then, be making them feel deprived due to the lack of complete knowledge.

Bring in emotions

It would help if you tried to hook the audience by driving them through an emotional experience. Make an impression, not only on the reader's intellect but also on his heart by using emotionally appealing words and phrases. If your content is satisfying for the reader, then he might even share it with his friends.

Storytelling is a powerful tool to connect to your audience emotionally. A reader feels all the more concerned about the character of your story when the role is someone who the reader wants to be. With this, we come to our next tip.

Compose a conversation

The readers love to talk about themselves as a reader's favorite subject is the reader itself. Make the reader feel important by engaging them in an interview. Connecting with your audience through an emotional discussion will make them include their own stories into the chat.

To build a conversation, always write in the first and second person. Avoid writing in the third person because then you are talking about a whole community and not the person reading your content. Use words like 'I', 'we', 'us', 'our', 'you' and 'your'.

The right writing style

There are a whole lot of writing styles that you can choose from. However, only a few can be successful on the internet. To be successful, check your tone, vocabulary, language, grammar, and descriptive techniques that determine the mood of your piece.

Avoid using complicated words and long sentences. Use simple language that is accessible for all the audience out there. Also, avoid using cliche words like 'generally,' 'basically' and 'really.' Again, write in first and second person only.

If we missed any other important tips, please feel free to share them.

