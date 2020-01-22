Grafix Softech Studio Photo Editor - Full Review

Close

With the growing need for beautifully designed images online, many photo editing software and tools are now made available both for online and offline use. Since not only online entrepreneurs and influencers are looking to get catchy images, these tools are made accessible to everyone.

This means that you can edit your own images anytime you want. Fortunately, you no longer need to pay a big amount to acquire a software or pay a graphic these days.

Of course, Adobe Photoshop is the top software for professional designers. Although there are available how-to videos, many find it hard to use since it takes time before you eventually master its usage. Its hefty tag price is another downside that may not be practical for those who do not have photography or graphic design career.

However, you don't have to worry since there's an excellent alternative that has some of the Adobe Photoshop features. Grafix Softech, which is a photo editor software, can help you with your image design needs without getting anxious about complicated tools or hard to learn editing processes. Here's a review of Grafix Softech and why you should use it.

User-Friendly Interface

This is indeed good news to everyone, especially to those who are not tech-savvy. Unlike other tools where you may need to look for video tutorials on how to use it, this one is straight-forward and very user-friendly.

Photo editing tasks like retouching photos, removing backgrounds, adding texts, and even creating clipping masks are all possible in Grafix Softech. If you want to add some drawings and doodles, you can also do this too, similar to how artists create digital paintings on Photoshop.

Yes, you can do all these and skip all the complicated process to create professional-looking graphics. You wouldn't need the help of anyone just to create images because you can definitely figure it out at first glance.

Mimics Photoshop Features

One great feature of this software is the Photoshop features that you can do here. Of course, you can do basic photo editing like cropping and resizing images. But you'd love it that this software also allows you to use features like Photoshop, which includes burn, dodge, clone stamp, magic wand, and magnetic lasso for manipulating images. With this, you can create sophisticated designs for your physical and digital advertisements.

Bulk Photo Editing

Wouldn't it be very convenient if you can edit images in bulk? While this is possible through Photoshop actions, this is also another feature that Grafix Softech can be proud of. By bulk editing, you can save a lot of time since you can edit many photos at a time. This would be very helpful if you are trying to do the same edits to several images like for same-day edits of wedding photographers or other events.

Saves Images Automatically

Gone are the days when you worry about unsaved edits because all the changes you will make are automatically saved. Yes, this will no doubt give you peace of mind while creating your designs since you don't have to be troubled about unexpected technical issues, which may lead to the loss of your file.

Multiple File Type Compatibility

Being able to edit and save images in many different formats is definitely a significant edge of this software. This means that you now have the ability to import PSD files and even RAW photos. It's indeed impressive that you can open PSD files, which isn't possible in other photo editing tools. Exporting the images give you more option for formats in JPEG, PNG, PSD, PDF, TIF/TIFF, GIF, and EPS.

Affordable

Although you can use free image editors that are browser-based, your actions will still be limited since advanced features can only be accessed in premium versions. Hence, you can resort to paid versions, which enables you to do more professional edits.

While Photoshop's annual and monthly subscription is expensive, you can download Grafix Softech with a small one-time fee. Once you purchase it, you can install it on multiple devices regardless of the operating system.

Conclusion

The Grafix Softech is definitely a reliable photo editing software that is worth its price. It is perfect for professional designers, social media influencers, online entrepreneurs, and other individuals who are looking for a user-friendly photo editor.

For a one-time fee, you can already perform basic and professional edits that are similar to Adobe Photoshop. This is indeed an excellent image editing solution for everyone!

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.