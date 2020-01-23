Surviving Your First Year of College

Close

You Did It! You're Off to College!

Congratulations! You have finished high school and are off to college. The sense of accomplishment is overwhelming, and you have not even graduated yet!

However, beware of the pitfalls.

The allure of going to college is often associated with one word-freedom. You are leaving home to be on your own. You can have all the friends you want, stay up as late as you want, and perhaps spend as much money as you want.

If you keep your head, you can avoid the problems associated with college life.

College Hacks for a Stress-Free Semester

●Build Relationships: College is not for the faint of heart, and no one can go it alone. Never be afraid or ashamed to ask for help. Teachers and professors are there for you during and after class. Is there a fellow student more proficient than you on a particular subject are? Ask them for tips. Maybe join a study group and do not close yourself off from your roommate. Common curtsey dictates you communicate on how you can help each other get through the pitfalls of the first year.

● Go with Your Gut: Working with your academic advisor is essential to create a schedule that works for you. At the same time, do not ignore your instincts. Go for the subjects that interest you most. Even if you crunch time, it's easier to absorb information when you're enjoying it.

● Plan Ahead: Prioritizing your time for work and play is very important. Everyone has the same number of hours in a day, what differs is how he or she use him or her. Look at your class schedules. What can you do before, in between, and after to make your day more productive? When is the best time to research? What about exercise? Are you up late studying or partying?

● Sleep: You are young, healthy, and invigorated, but there is an excellent reason your parents made you go to bed at certain times. Rest is key to keeping everything in balance and working order. In the end, you will be ahead of your peers.

● Set a Budget: You have the money for college tuition, but it's always wise to have a separate budget for living expenses, especially if you're not on campus. You are now in charge of your routines-and bills. Food, clothing, furniture, and electricity rates are now yours to manage. Researching local electric suppliers with comparison tools, like Pa Power Switch, can help you compare electricity rates and make plans ahead of time, saving you loads of worry and stress in the end.

● Wait: If you are not already in college, that's okay. Good things come to those who wait. People who wait a year, at least, after graduating high school often prove to have smoother rides through college because they allowed their minds and bodies time to rest and rejuvenate. This can clarify your vision to make better choices for the next big step. Patience is not always easy, but it never ceases to reap hidden benefits.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.