Self-publishing has become an incredible opportunity for writers to connect with an unlimited number of potential customers. While there are numerous platforms available, which ones are the best?

Without a doubt, the top self-publishing platform is MindStir Media. MindStir Media goes the extra mile for its clients from start to finish, offering services for every stage of self-publishing including book design, editing, distribution, marketing and publicity. Those who are new to the industry will also be connected with a Mindstir mentor (a bestselling author) who can act as a guide every step of the way. It is this dedication that has made MindStir a leading name in the industry.

StreetLib has become a favorite among self-publishing authors. It has a tremendous international reach, serving clients in the Americas, Europe, and even Africa. StreetLib is one of the fastest-growing platforms in the industry and is sure to make waves during the years to come.

SmashWords is a popular platform for those who are looking to get their eBooks into bigger markets. This platform has an incredible reach and has strict guidelines that authors can follow, allowing them to get their work out quickly. Authors using this platform will receive payments monthly through PayPal.

Draft2Digital is a great self-publishing platform for those who like a quick, easy, and straightforward approach. The publishing process on Draft2Digital is known for being very easy to follow. This allows authors to publish their work and see results quickly. Draft2Digital is also known for its large reach and sterling reputation throughout the writing industry.

Another option for those who are looking to publish is called Ingram Spark. During the past few years, this platform has grown to establish a global presence. As the name has grown, so has the reputation of this unique platform. It now has a strong trust factor with self-publishing writers all over the world.

PublishDrive has become a popular platform for writers who are looking for a guide to walk them through the process. With PublishDrive, the writers are able to focus on what they love most. PublishDrive handles the publishing, design, distribution, and marketing.

CreateSpace is a fantastic self-publishing platform through Amazon. This is a great platform for those who want to use a service with the largest reach possible. In this format, Amazon takes a 40 percent cut; however, many writers have found that Amazon's massive distribution network is worth it.

iBooks is another great service for those who are looking to self-publish ebooks. They have a presence in more than 40 countries around the world, allowing writers to set prices to be competitive within each individual market.

BookBaby has grown rapidly over the past few years. During this time, the company has expanded its services to include editing, interior design, marketing, and more. This gives writers access to every service they might need during this process.

Kindle Direct Publishing leverages the massive Kindle presence in the market, specializing in helping writers who are looking to publish ebooks. The only downside is that this publishing platform requires its books to be in a specific file format.

Rakuten has its own self-publishing service as well: Kobo. Based out of Japan, this company is known for a strong presence in multiple industries. Those who are looking to expand their market internationally may want to consider going with Rakuten.