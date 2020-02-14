How to Maximize Instagram's Features

When it comes to marketing in this day in age, there are a lot of tools from which to choose. One of the most important tools in marketing is social media. There are numerous social media platforms out there and, combined, there might be more than 1 billion people who use them. Among the various social media platforms, Instagram is one of the most popular. Instagram has more than 600 million users who take advantage of the platform on a regular basis. At the same time, it is important for everyone to make sure they are taking full advantage of every feature that Instagram has to offer. With this goal in mind, there are a few tips that everyone should remember.

First, in order to gather the most Instagram likes possible, it is important to post regularly. While it is easy to post a picture or video on Instagram, it is important to make sure that this is going to be relevant to the audience. This means posting content that is user-friendly. Remember that people are going to be scrolling through Instagram at a breakneck pace. The goal is to come up with content that is going to make them stop scrolling and take a look at what has been posted. This is one of the most important parts of marketing on Instagram.

Next, in order to maximize the features of Instagram, take advantage of the hashtag features. There are a few routes that someone can go when it comes to Instagram hashtags. Think about the popular hashtags that are currently trending. This is going to increase the visibility of the brand among the various users. Next, consider creating a brand hashtag as well. This is something that users can promote to gather more Instagram likes. This is an important part of making sure that everyone is taking note of everything the company has to offer. Use brand hashtags to promote new products, sales, and services.

Finally, explore everything that videos on Instagram have to offer. There are countless video formats that might prove useful in different situations. It is also a good idea to use Instagram video subtitles and closed captions. While these are helpful for the hard-of-hearing, they are also useful for allowing people to watch videos in places where they might not want to play sound. This is going to be one of the biggest keys to maximizing Instagram video views.

Instagram is going to be one of the most important marketing tools in 2020 and beyond. Everyone should make sure they take full advantage of this powerful platform.

