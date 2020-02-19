Unavoidable On-Page SEO Tips for Boosting Your Website Performance

We understand that having a website/blog is a great blessing in itself. And, we know that you can't take your online platform for granted. But, you need to focus on many aspects of the digital world to rank your site higher in search engine results through search engine optimization (SEO). Right!

As SEO is extremely important in today's world if you want to excel as a webmaster, you should be aware of multiple SEO tips, especially on-page SEO strategies, to boost your website performance reliably. And, we're going to discuss some on-page SEO tips in this post that are enough to promote your online business at a high level. These are discussed one by one below.

On-page optimization tactics

The tactics for optimizing content pages that are opposite to off-page optimization tactics or strategies for increasing backlinks are:

1. Site structure:

Make the structure of your website/blog clear, attractive, and updated for search engines and web users. In this way, users could remain connected with your online channel for a long time whenever they visit one or more of its pages.

2. Page URL (https://example.com/keyword):

You need to make your URL customized or according to the content of your site page. For this, we recommend you include one primary keyword in the URL of your page. Generally, it's said that the best practice of keyword placement requires you to optimize your page for only one main keyword for a better SEO score of that page.

3. Use of hyphens (-) in place of underscores (_):

Hey, another important point for you is that you should use hyphens (-) in place of underscores (_) for separating words from one another in your URLs.

4. Use of static URLs in place of dynamic URLs:

You must always use static URLs for your website/blog pages in place of dynamic URLs.

The reason is that most systems that publishers use to publish their online content generate dynamic URLs. And, these URLs are understandable for search engines but not for one's targeted audience or readers. So, search engines don't rank pages with such URLs high during indexing pages for different keywords as web users can't understand these URLs.

On the other hand, static URLs are customizable for site publishers so they can include the main or focus keywords. These are readable for internet surfers and so preferable for search engines during the ranking of online pages for various keywords. Got our point!

5. Broken links/URLs:

The links that lead to pages with a 404 error are called broken links. A 404 error is the result of many causes.

For example, if a site manager deletes any site page(s), you will see a page with this error as a visitor. This error might also be the outcome of typing an incorrect URL in place of the correct one for a particular page in a text link. Another condition is when a webmaster incorrectly updates a URL, a broken link is created.

Our point is that you need to remove your broken link(s) from your site for improving your website SEO score. For doing this task easily and reliably, you should use a broken link checker or an online tool like Dr. Link Check. This tool detects broken links for sites that are harmful to your online businesses. So, we feel that you should use this tool for removing such links to boost your SEO score.

6. Customized URL:

Your visitor should be able to understand immediately what your website/blog is all about after reading your URL. That is why you should customize your URLs and make them concise or easy to remember for users. And, these URLs should also be niche-relevant and descriptive for your site products/services.

7. Meta tags:

There are three main meta tags whose separate descriptions are provided below.

Meta title:

You should create a meta title that is catchy, short, and original enough on every page of your site for your targeted readers. This also means that your content must be in the language that your audience understands/speaks.

Meta description:

A meta description is such an option by which you can present your brand in a better way as you could discuss what is your purpose(s) behind the creation of each page of your site. The optimal length of a meta description is between 150-160 characters.

8. Alt or alternative text option for images:

And, you must not forget to insert alt or alternative text inside your images alt text tags for better SEO scores of images. Hmm, we know what you're thinking. Why is alt text important for image SEO? The reason is that search engines like Google don't understand images. So, you must provide them alt texts to make them properly understand images on your site pages.

9. Keyword research and placement:

You must mix different types of keywords on your site pages. These are generic, broad match, and long tail keywords.

Generic keywords are general keywords for users' queries. One example of a generic keyword is "houses for sale in America".

Broad match keywords are highly specific keywords for searchers' queries. An instance of a broad match keyword is "houses for sale in Arizona".

Long tail keywords are the most specific keywords for online surfers' queries. Its example is "what are the cheap houses for sale in Arizona".

And, never forget to include a certain location name in your focus keyword(s) whenever your content page(s) is location-oriented.

You must also keep in mind to include your main/central keywords in headlines, subheadings, text bolded sections, and anchor texts (the texts that have relevant links/URLs).

Plus, you must insert your keywords in your content in a natural manner. It means that you must avoid any unnecessary or illogical insertion of keywords within the content of your site.

Always keep in mind to optimize your images with proper keywords as well.

And, track the performance of your keywords after publishing your content for improving your site performance on the internet.

10. Content is the king:

Content quality matters a lot, and it's the most important element of SEO. So, you must publish trendy, engaging, precise, and concise content pieces based on careful content writing plans for your targeted readers.

Also, make your site content easy to read, free of mistakes, and keyword-based for its proper SEO.

And, do insert the canonical tag or selected URL in HTML code for pages with similar content for your desired search engine indexing of those pages. Or, you must do this for avoiding the search engine penalty that could take place due to the duplicate content on those pages.

For example, an eCommerce store pages that are made for showing different colors and/or designs of the same product and have extremely similar content but different URLs can get duplicate content penalty by the search engines. Therefore, you must add a canonical tag in your site's HTML for the proper SEO of those pages.

Conclusion:

In short, you must carefully implement all above-mentioned on-page optimization techniques because, without this action, you can never get better ranking positions on search engines these days.

