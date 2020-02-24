Tech
An Honest Review of the Donorbox Donation Widget
When I say that Donorbox is the best donation app for Wix and Squarespace, I'm not really exaggerating. I've tried a number of them and it really does go above and beyond what most of the other widgets on the market can do.Their fee is relatively reasonable, which makes it attractive for WordPress users as well in spite of the fact that there are just so many options for that platform.
The thing I really liked was that Donorbox does exactly what you need an app like this to do; it accepts donations online and integrates with all of your other tools.
Collecting Donations with a Site Builder
When I first started to work with web design tools, I found that pretty much every small-to-medium sized business and non-profit I came across used some kind of builder software. They were either stuck with Weebly, Wix, Squarespace or one of around a half dozen other similar pieces of software.
The other thing they had in common was that they wanted out. Please understand, I'm not at all trying to trash them. The problem is, rather, that they don't always set things up properly when you want to collect donations from your users, which is a major issue for pretty much any NPO or NGO that has to run a site.
On the other hand, I was able to find that Donorbox integrates well enough with these platforms that it's more than capable of overcoming many of the drawbacks associated with using them.
Squarespace's built-in donation app only ever allows users to offer a one-time gift and Wix doesn't even let you do that. Weebly offers a more sophisticated tool that's really just an integrated eCommerce shopping cart. Once I started replacing these default apps with Donorbox, I was able to keep the underlying sites and avoid migration entirely.
Installation procedures weren't even all that tough either.
Starting Donorbox for the Very First Time
When I first logged into Donorbox, I was given a pretty empty that told me to create a campaign. Each campaign, as I soon found out, is a customized donation page or form. Users can create a virtually unlimited number. Campaign-specific donation pages can increase potential donations by a big number.
After you create a campaign, you'll be given a number of options to customize it. However, each field is simply a fill-in-the-blank sort of affair that won't take much effort to get working. That means you can manage multiple campaigns in the same amount of time it would have taken to manage a single one with the default tools that come with most site builders.
Adding a fundraising goal with a progress bar takes only a few clicks, so you won't want to miss out on this and many of the other nice little additions that come with the Donorbox configuration screen.
Perhaps best of all, you can automatically double almost any contributor's donation through Donorbox's integrated network.
Support from Double the Donation
Have you ever seen those programs where a third-party will boost your donation each time you contribute? The developer of Donorbox has partnered with Double the Donation to create a company match function that mirrors this kind of program. It's an excellent way to raise even more money for almost any good cause that you can think of.
As long as it generates at least $500 annually for you, it's going to be well-worth the fee. It gives donors the freedom to enter their company's name. When they do, the form instantly finds matches based on their credentials.
Considering that there are even a few design features that you can use with a bare minimum of CSS experience, you should be able to integrate this kind of double donation plan into almost any fundraising operation. Even if you run a custom blog that wasn't built on any of the previously mentioned site builders, you should still be able to integrate the app with very little difficulty.
Whether you're an individual who is trying to raise support for your own site or a representative of a much larger non-profit organization, Donorbox has the tools you need to get the funds you deserve.
