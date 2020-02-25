Car Tracking Technology Evolved with a GPS Camera. Here's How

Close

The number of vehicles on the road has increased significantly. It has led to higher exposure to risks while driving a car. It has also changed the way we look at vehicle security. Owners face multiple challenges when it comes to the protection of their vehicles, as well as their loved ones. A standard location tracking device is not enough anymore. We need advanced technology to meet these emerging needs better.

A GPS camera is an innovative device that perfectly addresses a range of vehicle security issues. It keeps you updated about your vehicle and allows you to monitor the inside of the car with real-time visuals. Kent CamEye is a sophisticated GPS Camera with state-of-the-art technology. It has a dual camera that records the inside as well as the outside of the vehicle. It offers other incredible benefits such as intelligent alerts, live streaming, 2-way calling, and facial recognition feature. With such a GPS camera, you can be confident about your family's safety while they travel in your absence.

A GPS camera has a considerable impact on car tracking. Let's take a closer look at some of its features that simplify the issues related to vehicle security:

1. Facial Recognition



Facial recognition is a landmark achievement of technology that has revolutionized many industries. A GPS camera that has such a feature is an excellent addition to the existing benefits. In the case of a chauffeur-driven car, there are chances of misuse as they might allow a stranger to drive the vehicle for personal purposes. A GPS camera with facial recognition detects an unidentified individual behind the wheel and notify you immediately.

2. Intelligent Alerts



A GPS camera enables the user to look at the on-goings of inside and outside the vehicle. However, they can't supervise the trips continuously. The intelligent AI-based alert system does the work for them. It informs the user of any unwarranted behaviour. High-end GPS trackers send you AI-based alerts whenever the chauffeur breaches any of the set parameters.

Installing a GPS camera can give relief to the concern of parents about their teen drivers. It lets you know if your child is over speeding or playing loud music while on the road.

3. Live-Video Streaming



There are times when you cannot drive your family to their destination, that is why you hire a chauffeur. However, it is also essential to monitor the on-goings inside a chauffeur-driven car. You can never be too careful when it comes to your family's safety. The live video streaming feature of a GPS camera is particularly helpful in tackling this issue. You can easily access the live video of the vehicle from any part of the world. With a capable GPS camera loaded with beneficial features, you do not have to be anxious about your family's well-being anymore.

4. Trip History



A smart GPS camera would be incomplete if it only allows you to live-stream. In case you wish to know the details of a trip after it has ended, the cloud storage of the data helps you out. The playback of the journey will enable you to clear any doubts. The recorded data is usually available for a few months to download if required.

The Smart Tracking Technology

Vehicle security solutions have become a key concern for car owners today. It has become an essential aspect of owning a car. The changing times have led to different expectations from a vehicle tracking device. A GPS camera is an upgrade to the traditional method of it. It is a single device capable of solving various issues.

Car owners today have a variety of options to customize according to their benefit. Use a GPS camera appropriately to enjoy a 360- degree vehicle security.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.