Top TikTok Growth Services to Check Out This Year

It's 2020, which means that it's the year of the TikTok. If you haven't already noticed, TikTok is a pretty big deal.

While it may not yet be as big as Facebook or Instagram, it's definitely getting there, and it won't be long until it is. Teenagers everywhere love it, and it's proving to be a wild success that's unique enough to stand the test of time. However much you know about TikTok right now, we can safely say that it's one of those apps to watch, and if you're not already on it, you probably should be. However, if you don't have the right resources to grow an account, you're going to get overwhelmed by it all pretty quickly.

Luckily, there are some pretty high-quality growth services out there that can make things a little easier. Let's review some of the best automation tools in the industry, and talk about why we think that they're great options for your TikTok growth.

One of the biggest things you need to know about the current industry is that it's much better to align with a growth service rather than buy your followers. This is because a growth service is going to take care of you over a long period of time. A company that wants to sell you followers and engagement just wants a quick profit - and there's a really good chance their engagement is fake.

If you're at the beginning of your TikTok journey and you need an initial boost, it's understandable that you may want to buy your followers. However, we're always going to think that choosing a growth service is preferable and better for your reputation as well.

1. Tokupgrade

Tokupgrade is one of those rare companies that doesn't look like that much from the outside but has so much to offer once you get to know them. When you first visit their website, you'll think that they're just your average TikTok bot - but they're anything but.

In fact, Tokupgrade gets the number one spot today because they are truly dedicated to their craft. They know exactly what their customers want, and they're able to give it to them. It sounds simple, but this is pretty hard to come by. These guys prioritize the safety of the client every time, and they have affordable prices that aren't going to break the bank.

Their targeted following techniques mean that you can get in touch with the right people, and not waste any time with the wrong ones. The last thing you need to do is put a lot of time and energy into targeting people that won't even be interested in your account. Tokupgrade spends time getting to know your niche and industry so that they can target the best people for your following. With a personal account manager and 24/7 customer support, there's a lot to love about this easy-going, reliable TikTok automation tool that can make a big difference to your profile.

Pros

Reliable features

Friendly approach

Personalized account manager

Affordable pricing

Easy to set up

Cons

Can only be used with TikTok

2. Toksocial

Before Toksocial gets into anything about their services and what they offer, they have a disclaimer, so you know what not to expect. In an industry that is often dodgy and rife with companies looking to rip people off and spam them, this is a pretty important part of it. They promise their potential clients that they don't affiliate with fake followers or spam. They're only interested in using advanced technology for powerful, organic growth that's going to sustain your account over a long period of time. It's super easy to get started with them, and the best part is that you can cancel anytime, so there doesn't have to be any concern over committing to something that you can't get out of.

There are many features that come with Toksocial's price points, so it all comes down to how quickly you want to grow your account. Just like Tokupgrade, these guys can help you grow your account with targeted growth, which means that they work out exactly what your perfect target audience looks like. This obviously is going to give you real results that will hopefully stick around for a long time.

Their advanced filters mean that you can sit back, relax, and create more of your own content without having to worry whether your audience is actually going to like it or not. They also have a dedicated account manager that comes in handy when you need to speak to someone directly and don't want to have to go through four other people to do so. They have two different price points, starting at just $79 a month, which we think is pretty affordable. Their other price point is $149 a month, which, while still a little on the pricier side of things, is good when compared to other companies. At the end of the day, Toksocial is reliable, reputable, and keen to help anyone they can grow a successful TikTok following with their tools.

Pros

Personal account manager

Smart targeting options

Real results

Around the clock customer support

Cons

Might be too expensive for some

3. ektor.io

If you need something that's already got a pretty good existing reputation, then you should check out ektor.io. These guys already know what it's like to do well on social media, which has helped many of their clients reach success and fame on Instagram. They have simply translated this over to TikTok, and now they have a cult following over there. They claim to have one of the best bots for your TikTok growth and judging by the customer responses, we're inclined to believe them.

One of the things that we like about ektor.io is that their software can be downloaded to your desktop. This means that you have much more control over the dashboard and get to decide what happens in terms of your growth. This is going to suit those of you who like the idea of retaining a bit of the control.

Their software is compatible with Windows and Mac, and it's powered by AI, so while you're still doing a bit of the work, they can easily carry most of it for you. Perhaps one of the best things about these guys is that their service is a one-time fee, so you do not have to commit to any ongoing monthly payments. Their software works around the clock for you and mimics real human behavior so that you can grow your TikTok as normal.

Pros

Downloadable dashboard

Compatible with Mac and Windows

One-time payment

Secure https

Good quality customer support

Cons

Might be too hands-on for some

4. Tok Growth

More and more companies out there are making the most of smart algorithms to match up with TikTok's own, which is a really effective way to stay ahead of the game, and read the writing on the wall in terms of what's ahead.

Tok Growth has a special TikTok automation service that can help you figure out the best hashtags for your TikTok growth so that you can grow your profile according to your niche and industry. Their smart algorithm does all of the work so that you don't have to. Once you've signed up for their services, you will be asked to give them a list of the best hashtags that you think work well with your niche. This is a great way for them to get to know your profile and decide on how best to approach your growth in general.

Tok Growth is a simple, yet effective hashtag growth tool that can end up making a real difference to your TikTok growth and engagement.

Pros

Focuses on hashtags

Affordable pricing

Secure https

Customer support is good

Cons

Can only be used for TikTok

5. Trend Grow

The last growth service on our list that can be used to help you get ahead in the world of TikTok is Trend Grow. These guys know that the more interaction you have on your account, the more likely it is to grow. Just like Tok Growth, these guys know the importance of hashtags and make the most of them so that their growth is targeted, and on point. We also like that they have a special focus on safety, making sure that they never violate TikTok's guidelines around a third party, so you never have to worry about your reputation being at risk.

Pros

Managed service

Hashtag targeting

Good customer support

Reasonable pricing

Cons

Can only be used with TikTok

Final Thoughts

As you can see, while the industry is still quite small, there are a lot of options to make your TikTok account look better than it is right now. We all know how important it is to have lots of followers - the more followers we have, the more we will attract.

Each of the companies on this list has something unique and original to offer their clients, so at the end of the day, it's all about what you want and need for your TikTok growth. Don't be afraid to try out their free trials, too!

