VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper Review - Make DVD Ripping Easily

You should know that movie is an important part of life. Most of people will choose to watch movies to spent their leisure time. And for this reason, some movie lovers like to collect DVD and Blu-ray movie discs. However, the physical DVD/Blu-ray disc is not so convenient to keep and play. For example, you can't watch the DVD/Blu-ray movie on the go, as the DVD/Blu-ray disc can only be opened via a TV which connected with a hardware player. And, physical discs are easily damaged or scratched.

So, to remove the inconveniences, we will need to convert DVD and Blu-ray to digital video files, such as MKV, MP4, M4V and MOV. Next, you may soon face another problem, listing your requirements and fretting about which program to choose. For saving your time, here I will introduce a great choice to you - VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper and help you quickly know about it.

VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper: Features and Functions

As its name suggests, VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper is a tool which rips both DVD movies and Blu-ray discs to MKV, MP4, FLV, MOV, etc., that compatible with your portable devices.

Intuitive interface, fast conversion speed, high output quality and other customizable settings are also provided for your preference and to your convenience. Let's take a close look.

Various Output Formats

From the product page of VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper, we know that this program offers over 300 output video and audio formats including the preset devices. We did't confirm this data but all popular video/audio formats are found in their profile list.

Fast Conversion Speed

Using VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper is never a time-costing job, as it supports GPU hardware acceleration technology. However, Mac version now doesn't support this technology.

Less Quality Loss

A good feature of VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper is to guarantee the output quality of the ripped DVD/Blu-ray movie. One of the concerns of movie lovers is the poor quality of the ripped movie files. But, VideoSolo is professional enough to keep the original quality as much as possible.

Simple Operation

To make every user know the program better, VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper has an intuitive interface, which you can easily find out and use all the functions you need. And the conversion will be finished in just a few clicks.

As a ripper tool, it doesn't have many extra features. Compared with other competitors, supporting both DVD disc and Blu-ray disc is the big feature that attracted me. If you are interested in the purchase, here's the reference price (for both Windows/Mac):

One Year License - $34.95 / 1 PC

Single License (Lifetime) - $49.95 / 1 PC

Family License (Lifetime) - $69.95 / 2-5 PC

Next, we will show you how to use this program step by step.

[4 Steps] How to Rip DVD/Blu-ray with VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper

VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper provides a free trial for those who want to try it out before purchasing it. So, you can download the trial version and follow the steps below.

Step 1. Install the VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper

Get the setup file from VideoSolo's official website. Choose the Windows/Mac version as you need. Then, open the installation package and follow the steps to install it on your computer.

Step 2. Open the Program

Open the VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper and then skip the registration process. Though there are some limitations, it's enough for you to test the program.

Now, insert your DVD or Blu-ray disc to the drive and go back to the program. Click the "Load Disc" button to import the movie into the program.

Step 3. Select the Output Format

At the bottom of the main interface, the "Profile" button is for you to set up the output format. Click the drop-down icon and then you can set the output format from the pop-up window.

Next, you can turn to the "Settings" to check or make changes to the resolution, aspect ratio, bit rate and sample rate.

Step 4. Convert DVD/Blu-ray to Digital Files

Once you click the button "Convert" at the bottom of the interface, you can soon rip your DVD movie or Blu-ray movie to the digital video format you need.

Final Words

VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper is certainly a good choice for the common users to digitize the DVD and Blu-ray movie disc. With this program, you can now watch your DVD/Blu-ray movies on your computer, tablet or smartphone. Or you can directly transfer the ripped movie to Plex, then you can access them from anywhere.

Get this program and you will be able to watch your DVD/Blu-ray movie with more convenience. Why not take a try?

