Save Videos, Channels and Playlists in High Quality with 4K Video Downloader

4K Video Downloader is a free desktop tool for downloading videos, audios, playlists, subtitles, and channels from all major video hosting platforms in high resolution and any format. 4K Video Downloader helps you save content from YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Soundcloud, Flickr, Tumblr, Twitch, Dailymotion, and other websites. The software is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

4K Video Downloader Best Features

With 4K Video Downloader app, you can save any video, YouTube channel or a YouTube playlist and watch it later on any of your devices without an Internet connection - HD TV, PC, iPad, iPhone, Android smartphones or other. But let's consider all the features in detail.

Download videos with ease

To download a video from YouTube, Facebook, Dailymotion, Twitch or other websites, all you need to is to install 4K Video Downloader on your PC or Mac. Then copy the link of a video and choose the format you want to save the content in - MP4, MKV, M4A, MP3, FLV, or 3GP. The media will be automatically saved on your computer and played in your default player.

The highest quality and resolution are not a problem, either. With 4K Video Downloader, all the files are saved in HD formats - HD 1080p, HD 720p, 4K, and 8K.

Download YouTube playlists

YouTube playlists downloader is another top feature of the software. You can save YouTube playlists in MP4, MKV, M4A, FLV, 3GP, or even MP3 to enjoy only audio tracks in the highest quality.

Here's a short video tutorial on how to download whole YouTube playlists in MP3 format.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtyiGJB8L08

Download YouTube channels

4K Video Downloader also lets you download whole YouTube channels and save them for offline. You can download YouTube playlists in MP4, MKV, M4A, MP3, FLV, and 3GP and get latest channel's videos automatically downloaded.

But that is not all 4K Video Downloader has to offer.

Other 4K Video Downloader Features

Video content downloading is surely the primary task of the app. But here are some other functions that the software performs.

Subscription to entire YouTube channels right within the app.

This feature also allows downloading all the new uploaded videos automatically on your PC.

In-app YouTube authorisation which lets you download your Watch Later playlist, private and age-restricted videos.

With 4K Video Downloader, you can extract YouTube subtitles in .srt format and then embed them into a video or a playlist in one click.

In-app proxy setup

Setup proxy settings permit you to download videos that are blocked in your region. The settings are adjusted automatically within the app.

3D and 360° videos download

4K Video Downloader supports parsing and saving not only usual videos but 3D and 360° videos, as well. All the 3D videos are marked with a special icon among video formats after video parsing. And to enjoy 360° videos, simply change the viewing angle by dragging video with the mouse.

Smart Mode

This feature applies preferable settings to all further downloads and serves to save your time.

4K and 8K videos download.

Premium Features

The app has a Premium version that is purchased once and valid through the whole app using experience. After payment, you get a lifetime license that is available to use on up to three PCs.

Premium members get:

Unlimited download of playlists, subtitles, and channels

Channels subscription within the app

Newest updates of the software

All the essential features, including downloading videos one by one and downloading playlists or channels with up to 25 videos therein don't cost you a penny.

Try 4K Video Downloader for free now.

To make your experience even better, try other 4K apps: 4K Youtube to MP3, 4K Stogram, 4K Video to MP3, or 4K Slideshow Maker.

