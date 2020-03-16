The Best Recruiting Tools to Improve Your Hiring Process

As a recruiter, your job is to find the perfect candidate for your company. You spend hours sifting through resumes, reaching out to job seekers on LinkedIn, and attend dozens of networking events.

But what happens when that's not enough?

You've spent weeks trying to fill your open positions but sometimes, the candidate pool just isn't what you're looking for. If this sounds familiar, you might be looking for new ways to reach potential candidates.

Luckily, technology has advanced and made its way into the recruiting world to help make your life easier. With the proper recruiting tools, you can fill positions faster than ever with more qualified candidates.

In this article, we'll take a look at 3 technology-driven recruiting tools to take your hiring to the next level. Here's a quick look at the different recruitment tools we'll cover:

-Advanced business networks

-Engaging with candidates through chatbots

-Using skill set testing to confirm skill levels

When you have the right tools, finding the perfect candidate can be easier than ever. From new candidate notifications to interviews scheduled through chatbots, recruitment tools will make your life easier. Image courtesy of Pexels.

3 Recruiting Tools to Hire the Right Candidate

Stop wasting your time focusing on the wrong candidates for your job openings. With the help of technology-based recruiting tools, the qualified leads will come to you. That means the days of staring at resume after resume and never finding the right fit are gone.

Save yourself the time, money, and stress that comes with the traditional recruitment process and invest in these helpful tools.

When you're a part of a business network, you have the ability to connect with thousands of job seekers in one place. These networks can help introduce you to new candidates based on the criteria you're looking for. Image courtesy of Pexels.

1. Advanced Business Networks

One of the best tools a recruiter can find is a robust business network. When we say robust, we don't mean just any business network that simply hosts profiles of job seekers for recruiters. We mean a network that drives proven results and utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to help match professionals with one another.

My Opportunity is a business network that will provide you with all the tools you need to find the right candidates. With the help of advanced AI algorithms, you'll only be connected with the candidates that meet your specific job criteria.

Here are a few benefits for employers when using technology-driven business networks:

-Various communication methods including email and SMS messaging

-Share more open positions with inexpensive job postings

-Real-time alerts about qualified job candidates based on your identified criteria

-Get notifications around new potential candidates in your area

If you do nothing else, you should consider investing in an advanced business network. It will make your job easier by sending the perfect candidates right to your computer. No need to sift through endless resumes -- let technology do it for you.

Chatbots can help job seekers quickly engage with your company, even when you're not available. From asking simple questions to candidate screenings, chatbots can be a very helpful recruitment tool. Image courtesy of Pexels.

2. Engage Candidates Quickly With Chatbots

You're only one person, so monitoring your emails and website inquiries can only happen so fast. Even if you have a full recruitment team it's still a difficult task to keep up with every message that comes your way in a timely manner.

Chatbots can help solve this problem and let you quickly and automatically interact with job seekers. Whether they are looking to ask questions about your company, an open position, or potential jobs down the road, chatbots can provide immediate feedback.

Here are a few examples of how chatbots can help improve the recruitment process:

-Screen applications

-Schedule interviews

-Answer questions

Responding to simple questions and filtering through various candidates, they can help you wean out applications that may not fit the job description before you see them. Another way to save yourself time and money by skipping over candidates who don't meet your hiring criteria.

Before making an offer, put their skills to the test. Knowing exactly what their skill level is a tool that lets you confirm their qualifications and will help place them in a position that fits them best. Image courtesy of Pexels.

3. Test Skills to Confirm Capability

Have you ever hired someone, just to find out their qualifications didn't quite match their resume?

It's hard to tell from an hour interview whether someone has the writing or math skills needed for a certain role. All you can do as a recruiter is go by your best judgment. Unfortunately, there are times when smooth-talking candidates make their way into a position they're not actually qualified for.

That's where skill testing can help improve the hiring process.

With the help of today's technology, you have the ability to share a short test with candidates to assess their skill levels. This can help you seal the deal on the perfect employee and know that their work will match and reflect the previous experience outlined on their resume.

Having a clear understanding of a candidate's skill set will help ensure they are a right fit for your company, and that your company is the right fit for them. It can be just as frustrating when you think you've found a great candidate and they decide the work isn't exactly what they were looking for 5 months in.

Skillset testing will help everyone have a clear direction on what the position entails.

Better recruitment tools will lead to more qualified candidates and employees. Stop wasting your time. Start talking to the right candidates and growing your business. Image courtesy of Pexels.

Find the Right Employees for Your Company

Technology can be a great way to help improve your hiring process and help you find the perfect candidate quicker and easier. You no longer have to waste time sorting through thousands of applicants. With the help of an advanced business network, chatbots, and skillset testing -- you have everything you need right in front of you.

Set your recruitment teams up for success by providing them with the best recruitment tools out there. Investing in your employees is something you'll never regret.

