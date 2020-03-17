5 Things to Know When Downloading a Video From YouTube

Close

YouTube is undoubtedly one of the biggest educational resources on the web, with over 5 billion videos being watched every day. Although, it wasn't famous during the beginning, but now almost every YouTube fan has an account on this platform. Watching videos on YouTube is fun but very challenging when you don't have an internet connection. However, if you download videos from YouTube, they can be viewed during offline mode. Here, in this article, we will guide you through a few things you need to know when downloading videos from YouTube:

1. Not All Videos are Downloadable

Keep in mind, every video has a different privacy setting than the other. This means you cannot download all kinds of videos from this platform. Some uploaders have a strict privacy policy that doesn't allow viewers to download their videos. Thanks to Savefrom video downloader, this platform helps you in downloading all kinds of videos, regardless of size and quality, from YouTube. This app is easily understandable and allows consumers to download multiple videos at the same time.

2. Quality Isn't Always High

Not to forget, whatever you see in a video is not always going to be available when you download it. Even if the video promises the highest quality for download, there will be a minor drop in what you see and what you get. So don't panic if you find a difference in the color tone of a character in the movie. Secondly, quality varies with the format you download the video in. Most videos can be downloaded in the quality range starting from 144p and going as high as 1080p.

3. Multiple Download Are Possible

If you're a fanatic YouTube viewer, you must be willing to download several videos. If you have the official YouTube app on your phone, it allows you to easily download several videos at the same time. For instance, if you're downloading a cartoon video for your kid and simultaneously want to download the first episode of a season, it is practically possible. Make sure to let the downloads complete before turning off the internet connection. Even if your downloads haven't finished, you can resume them as soon as you turn on the WIFI or data connection again.

4. Pause/Resume is Available

Unlike other video platforms, YouTube allows viewers to pause and resume their downloads whenever they want. Furthermore, you can also delete a download if it is not needed anymore. Go in the offline videos section, select the video and clear it. Depending on the memory of your phone, you can download and delete as many videos as you want. If you are using a youtube mp3 downloader app, check if it allows you to remove and resume a download.

5. YouTube Video Download Apps are Available

If you are unable to download a video from YouTube on your phone due to a privacy setting done by the uploader, you can download a YouTube video downloading software. There are several apps that help viewers in downloading whatever content they like. Although this might not be liked by YouTube, there are many ways to consume YouTube content online. An ideal YouTube video downloading app should be as such that it offers plenty of features to the viewer and should be free.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.