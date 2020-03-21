Impact of the Internet on our Life: How the Internet Has Transformed Everything from Shopping to Searching

Close

The Internet has changed and transformed our lives whether it be in the office, home, school or public places. Imagine the times back in the 90s when people used to go to the library and search for their favorite books. Similarly, back in the day's people used to clip coupons from newspapers to get discounts on groceries.

From dial-up networks to fiber optics, people have also seen a drastic improvement in speeds. Of course, with the passage of time, the priorities tend to change leading to the improved and enhanced version. Many internet service providers emerged such as Xfinity, Frontier, Mediacom and Spectrum internet are few to mention. Call spectrum customer service phone number to learn about their packages or simply enter your zip code on LocalCableDeals.com to check which services are available in your area.

In this article, we are going to look at how the internet has transformed our everyday life. Without further ado, let's get into it.

From Public Libraries to Searching on Google

What do you do when you need information about the product, a person or need some help for assignments? The answer is "Google" - you simply type your keywords and things are present in a matter of seconds. Google has made our lives simpler, better and more organized.

Whether you are completing your college assignment, working on publication or want to find sales data of companies, the internet has eased the process. You don't even need to get a membership in a local library or return the book within the due date. All you need is a smartphone or laptop to access the information you need and leave the rest on Google.

From Offline Shopping to Online Shopping

Shopping has never been easy, especially for those who don't like to go to congested places and traffic jams. From bricks and mortar stores to online shopping stores, everything has changed with the internet.

With the passage of time, people are getting a lot busier. No one has the time to go to shopping malls and buy the stuff they like, after facing crowds and traffic jams. The Internet has made shopping a lot easier and without leaving the comfortable couch, one can shop from different merchants and stores online. Especially, when it comes to comparing the prices, the internet has made it a lot easier.

From Telephone to Skype and WhatsApp

Although the telephone is still a very popular means of communication, the fact is that people communicate more through Skype and WhatsApp. The reasons are plenty and one of them is that it is free to use and apart from listening to just the voice of another person, people can also see the picture via video calling.

Moreover, WhatsApp has made it easier for people to text, send files, make voice calls and start video chat. The Internet has not only eased the communication but also offer free long-distance calling and texting possible.

From Televisions to Online Streaming

In the past, the only source of entertainment was radio or television. People would wait for their favorite TV show all week long and if by chance they missed watching the favorite show, there was no other source to see the repeat telecast - unless or until the channel repeats the telecast.

Things have changed with the evolution of the internet. Even if someone misses their favorite show, he/she could watch it on YouTube or other video websites. The majority of people nowadays usually prefer to stream their favorite shows, movies, and sporting events.

From Traditional Marketing to Digital and Social Media Marketing

It has never been easy to market products or services back in the days when the internet was obsolete. Big and small companies used to invest heavily in traditional marketing methods such as advertising on television, distributing posters, flyers and other promotional materials.

With the evolution of the internet, social media has transformed the ways companies used to do marketing traditionally. Even if the company is tight on budget, social media marketing can be done without incurring any superfluous cost. However, to reach a wider audience, companies need to invest in paid social media campaigns. With just a few clicks, companies can reach out to their customers, no matter where they live.

It could never be imagined in the past - thanks to the endless opportunities the internet has created.

Summing Up

Internet without any doubt has done miracles that no one could have imagined in the past. It is a blessing for everyone, whether it be a businessman, a student, a freelancer or an artist.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.