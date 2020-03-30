Tech

Tej Kohli Predicts Bright Future Of AI

By Eric Hamilton , Mar 30, 2020 10:00 AM EDT
Close
(Photo : http://www.thebuzzbusiness.com/is-our-thirst-for-innovation-making-humanity-redundant/)

Artificial Intelligence has been growing in both notoriety and usefulness over the course of the past few decades. AI has been implemented in many places where it has been seen as impossible beforehand, and now there's no way it is going to slow down in any way. London based entrepreneur and philanthropist, Tej Kohli, is just one of many who see the potential in AI, and what it could be used for to enhance human lives. Kohli is one to put his money where his mouth is, and recently, he's invested $100 million into Rewired. Rewired is a venture studio with a focus on robotics and humanitarian causes. With this investment, Tej Kohli is looking to bring the world into the next phase of AI implementation. 

Rewired works as a pioneering investment into the field of AI and machine learning ventures. The investments brought in are hoping to see big returns thanks to the usefulness AI may have in advancing aspects of everyday life such as businesses, the economy, healthcare at a global level, and much more. The further AI advances, it begins to take on many different forms, but these forms are all beneficial, nonetheless. 

Rewired backs multiple AI and machine companies. One of these, Open Bionics, is a robotics based company. Tej Kohli has previously funded the bionic arms of ten children in need in the United Kingdom, created by Open Bionics. Other companies backed by Rewired include Aromyx, a company that focuses on detecting and capturing data modalities for machines, and Seldon, a company that has created a platform which allows scientists and others to share data / information on machine learning.  

Tej Kohli's large investment in the AI field shows how much he believes that AI will transform the world and help enhance many lives. His prediction is that the global AI sector could be worth upwards of around $150 trillion by the year 2030. He predicts this based on his assertions that anything that can be done on the internet can be 'manifested through AI in smarter and better and more effective ways'. Kohli has been cognizant of the rapid growth AI has experienced recently, especially in countries such as China, where the AI field and activity has been reaching unprecedented levels. 

Kohli's hopes in AI don't necessarily revolve around just making things more convenient for people at home. He knows that AI has the potential to transform the way we think and act on poverty, healthcare, business growth, and so much more. Advancing human progress for the better is his main mission in supporting and investing in the AI sector. 

Rewired seeks to back the development of sensory capabilities in robots, which is exactly what advances AI further and further with each breakthrough. The more sensible and aware AI is, the more potential it has. Tej points out how AI is necessary only to the point in which we don't drastically change the way we live our everyday lives, even though AI is completely capable of this. With his investment, Tej Kohli brings light to an important field that can have a large effect on how human lives play out in the future. 

TAG
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Tips To Engage Clients Online Effectively

Why Is Customer Engagement Important?

TECH

Wellness Technology is a Billion Dollar Industry. Here Comes the Next Wave: Death Positive & Grief Wellness

The World Health Organization estimates that 25% of all people will be affected by mental or neurological disorders at some point in their lives, with roughly 450 million individuals currently struggling with a condition.

REVIEWS

Find the build that’s right for you in the Metamorph League and experiment with other playstyles.

Defeat bosses in the Metamorph League and get tons of PoE currency like PoE orbs by knowing what the right build for you is in our Metamorph build guide!

CULTURE

Design Trends you Should Know

For everything from product labels to websites, the right design has a huge impact on people. Keeping up with the latest design styles is important because it lets organizations present a trendier and more modern vibe to their audience. Here are some of the biggest trends you can expect to see in the upcoming years.

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

CocoFax: #1 Online Fax Service | Internet Fax to Email

CocoFax: #1 Online Fax Service | Internet Fax to Email

What Features Do You Need From Collaboration Tools?

What Features Do You Need From Collaboration Tools?

Why Your Website Isn’t Getting Much Traffic

Why Your Website Isn’t Getting Much Traffic

Impact of the Internet on our Life: How the Internet Has Transformed Everything from Shopping to Searching

Impact of the Internet on our Life: How the Internet Has Transformed Everything from Shopping to Searching

5 Tips for Business Owners in 2020

5 Tips for Business Owners in 2020

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

Tips To Engage Clients Online Effectively

Tej Kohli Predicts Bright Future Of AI

How Can Big Data Be Used For Business?

Real Time Analytics