Tej Kohli Predicts Bright Future Of AI

Artificial Intelligence has been growing in both notoriety and usefulness over the course of the past few decades. AI has been implemented in many places where it has been seen as impossible beforehand, and now there's no way it is going to slow down in any way. London based entrepreneur and philanthropist, Tej Kohli, is just one of many who see the potential in AI, and what it could be used for to enhance human lives. Kohli is one to put his money where his mouth is, and recently, he's invested $100 million into Rewired. Rewired is a venture studio with a focus on robotics and humanitarian causes. With this investment, Tej Kohli is looking to bring the world into the next phase of AI implementation.

Rewired works as a pioneering investment into the field of AI and machine learning ventures. The investments brought in are hoping to see big returns thanks to the usefulness AI may have in advancing aspects of everyday life such as businesses, the economy, healthcare at a global level, and much more. The further AI advances, it begins to take on many different forms, but these forms are all beneficial, nonetheless.

Rewired backs multiple AI and machine companies. One of these, Open Bionics, is a robotics based company. Tej Kohli has previously funded the bionic arms of ten children in need in the United Kingdom, created by Open Bionics. Other companies backed by Rewired include Aromyx, a company that focuses on detecting and capturing data modalities for machines, and Seldon, a company that has created a platform which allows scientists and others to share data / information on machine learning.

Tej Kohli's large investment in the AI field shows how much he believes that AI will transform the world and help enhance many lives. His prediction is that the global AI sector could be worth upwards of around $150 trillion by the year 2030. He predicts this based on his assertions that anything that can be done on the internet can be 'manifested through AI in smarter and better and more effective ways'. Kohli has been cognizant of the rapid growth AI has experienced recently, especially in countries such as China, where the AI field and activity has been reaching unprecedented levels.

Kohli's hopes in AI don't necessarily revolve around just making things more convenient for people at home. He knows that AI has the potential to transform the way we think and act on poverty, healthcare, business growth, and so much more. Advancing human progress for the better is his main mission in supporting and investing in the AI sector.

Rewired seeks to back the development of sensory capabilities in robots, which is exactly what advances AI further and further with each breakthrough. The more sensible and aware AI is, the more potential it has. Tej points out how AI is necessary only to the point in which we don't drastically change the way we live our everyday lives, even though AI is completely capable of this. With his investment, Tej Kohli brings light to an important field that can have a large effect on how human lives play out in the future.

