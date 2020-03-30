StaffScapes, Denver PEO Experts, Explores Four Common Employee Hiring Challenges Entrepreneurs Face and How to Overcome Them

The entrepreneur's life is not a simple one, but rather one filled with multiple hats and daily roadblocks. One common issue a start-up runs into can be hiring employees. Without the proper approach or skills, hiring can potentially be the determining factor of your company's success in the future. Lack of productive employees causes a stunt in business growth.

Companies such as StaffScapes, Denver PEO specialists, understand the struggle all businesses can face when it comes to employee recruiting and retention. Human Resource work can be one of the most complex and demanding areas of business. Below, StaffScapes explores four conventional employee hiring challenges entrepreneurs face and what solutions to keep in mind:

1. Little to No Brand Exposure

It can be challenging to recruit new talent when no one has heard of your brand or company. Balancing proper and effective brand exposure and marketing seem mountainous during an organization's early development stages.

Solution: Before you start your hiring process, focus on gaining exposure and creating a reputable network by attending field relevant conferences. Get more involved with the local community through native sport, school, or media sponsorship opportunities that will shine the light on your company in a positive manner.

2. Lack of Opportunity

Depending on the business model and team organization skills, a start-up can either offer a candidate a plethora of growth opportunities or extremely limited.

Solution: If you find yourself as an entrepreneur with limited employment opportunities during the business' first stages of growth, try delegating some of your leadership tasks to open a door. Giving an employee the option to learn entrepreneurial skills while being trusted to wear specific hats to run the organization can help you over this hiring hill.

3. Time Limitations

When the window for opportunity growth opens up for a start-up company, time is of the essence. More prominent companies have the luxury of leaving a job opportunity open for months while finding the perfect candidate. Smaller companies might run into improper employee fits when there's a time crunch involved to fill the position.

Solution: Automate a screening process for applicants to participate in during their beginning interview stage to help standardize what meets your basic needs and job requirements. This process will help good employment fits stand out more clearly in a shorter amount of time.

4. Unestablished Human Resource Department

Most small businesses do not have an HR department or even a team member that is well-versed in HR best practices. This dilemma can not only be a turn off to potential employees, but it can be detrimental to the start of your hiring process if not professionally thought out.

Solution: StaffScapes believes that to dodge a damaging hiring bullet, it is smart to outsource your HR team when you do not have one as a part of your organization, yet. Partnering with a company such as StaffScapes to handle all of your HR needs is a smart way to avoid pitfalls and allows you to focus on more pressing matters.

