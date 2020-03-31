Games

No Kobe Bryant in NBA 2K's Upcoming Tournament This April 3: Find Out Who's Ballin!

By Urian , Mar 31, 2020 09:09 PM EDT
Close

It has been quite a tragic year for fans of the NBA or basketball in general as the late Kobe Bryant along with his daughter was lost due to a helicopter crash that happened earlier this year. NBA 2K has just announced that an esports tournament will be happening this Friday on April 3 with games being broadcasted on ESPN and ESPN2.

No Kobe Bryant in NBA 2K's Upcoming Tournament This April 3: Find Out Who's Ballin!
(Photo : Screenshot From NBA 2K Official Facebook Page)
No Kobe Bryant in NBA 2K's Upcoming Tournament This April 3: Find Out Who's Ballin!

Here's what's going to happen

The tournament was previously leaked but only recently confirmed clearing the missing information but sadly, Kobe Bryant will not be found in this video game. NBA 2K Players Tournament plans to pit 16 of the current NBA players against each other, the finals will be on April 11th and would be aired on ESPN!

Apparently, the winner will be able to select beneficiaries to receive a $100,000 support package of coronavirus (COVID-19) relief goods. The participating players have already been decided ant it is only a matter of time till you'll be able to shoot hoops with a few of your favorites.

Here's who's ballin!

1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (96)

2. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (90)

3. Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers (85)

4. Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (85)

5. Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings (78)

6. Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers (85)

7. Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets (81)

8. Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers (87)

9. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers (85)

10. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (87)

11. DeMarcus Cousins (81)

12. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (85)

13. Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat (78)

14. Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers (78)

15. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (86)

16. Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards (79)


The first round is bound to hit off on Friday, April 3:ESPN on about 7-7:30pm ET for the NBA 2K Players Tournament Preview Show and 7:30-8:30pm ET for the Derrick Jones Jr. (16) vs. Kevin Durant (1). On Friday April 3, the game will be on ESPN2, 8:30-11:30pm ET.

On Sunday, April 5, you'll be checking it out on ESPN2, 12-4pm ET. The quarter finals are going to be on Tuesday, April 7 on ESPN2, 7-11pm ET. The semifinals and finals are scheduled to be on Sunday April 11 on ESPN, the exact time is still to be announced.

Social media announcement

Every single game will be broadcasted on a variety of social media partners aside from ESPN or ESPN 2. NBA.com, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, as well as YouTube are the additional social media platforms where players can check out the tournament.

In the list above, certain MVPs like Durant as well as a few 2019 All-Stars which include Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Devin Booker, and the coolest reigning Slam Dunk contest champion everyone knows as Derrick Jones Jr. are going to be joining the tournament.

The rules will be pointed out by Operation Sports which will allow players to pick from eight different teams they would prefer to start off with but they can only use each team once! The initial two rounds would be single elimination while the following semifinals and finals would be the best out of three.

TAG NBA 2k17, Video Games, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant

Related Articles

The new patch for Ubisoft's extremely popular Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige is finally out offering a few additional changes as well as fixing a few bugs.

Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige New Patch Notes Bring Up Nerfs, Jager, Buffs, and Even More!

The new patch for Ubisoft's extremely popular Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige is finally out offering a few additional changes as well as fixing a few bugs.
A Canadian Retail company has just started taking pre-orders for the upcoming PlayStation 5, giving away a possible price! Can this price be reliable?

Sony's PS5 Price Leaked by a Canadian Retailer: Price Does Not Seem Bad But Is This A Reliable Source?

A Canadian Retail company has just started taking pre-orders for the upcoming PlayStation 5, giving away a possible price! Can this price be reliable?
Remember your old PC games? You can now play them again and look back on your early gaming days

Internet Archive Added Another 2,500 MS-DOS Games So You Can Relive Your 90s Gaming Life

Remember your old PC games? You can now play them again and look back on your early gaming days
It has been revealed that

'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Used To Date NBA Star Kevin Durant

It has been revealed that "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay used to be in a serious relationship with Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant.
The Yandere Simulator developer shares how the Persona series has influenced his game.

Yandere Simulator Has Been Taking These Tips From Persona 5

The Yandere Simulator developer shares how the Persona series has influenced his game.
Nintendo strikes again by taking down a Zelda: Breath Of The Wild fan game.

Nintendo Shuts Down Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Fan Project But There Is Still Hope

Nintendo strikes again by taking down a Zelda: Breath Of The Wild fan game.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Want to Avail Samsungs 50% Buyback for the Galaxy S20? Here's How!

Samsung has just recently launched a buyback program specifically for the Galaxy S20 model but there's a catch!

SCIENCE

Umbrella Galaxy's Cannibalistic Past Proven By Hubble Space Telescope With A Stunning Image!

The Hubble space telescope has been able to prove that the Umbrella Galaxy is a cannibal that swallowed a smaller galaxy to reach its current size!

GAMES

Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige New Patch Notes Bring Up Nerfs, Jager, Buffs, and Even More!

The new patch for Ubisoft's extremely popular Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige is finally out offering a few additional changes as well as fixing a few bugs.

TECH

The Potato Microsoft Teams Incident: Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting! Everyone Decided to Just Go With It

A recent Microsoft Teams incident has happened where a particular boss accidentally turned the potato filter on and was not able to turn it off staying the entire meeting!

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Hubble Space Telescope Prove Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Shocking Image!

Hubble Proves Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Stunning Image!

The Potato Microsoft Teams Mishap: Hilarious Boss Can’t Get Rid of Her Filter During a Video Meeting!

Hilarious! Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting

Call of Duty Warzone is the best Battle Royale

50,000 Players Were Banned From Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Warzone! Here's Why

Design Trends you Should Know

Design Trends you Should Know

Why Industries Can Look to Automation in Trading for Inspiration

Why Industries Can Look to Automation in Trading for Inspiration

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Sony's PS5 Price Leaked by a Canadian Retailer: Price Does Not Seem Bad But Is This A Reliable Source?

Kevin Durant and Trae Young Are Hitting the Hoops in NBA 2K's Upcoming Tournament This April 3: No Sign of Kobe Bryant

Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige New Patch Notes Bring Up Nerfs, Jager, Buffs, and Even More!

Real Time Analytics