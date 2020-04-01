Tech
RIP Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Honors the Polio Doctor in a Creative Way Despite April Fools' Day
Instead of doing the regular April Fools' Day gimmick, Google has decided that it would not be doing this usual gimmick and instead, the company has chosen to celebrate the life of Dame Jean Macnamara who is a tireless polio researcher.
Instead of the company's homepage being a fun way to celebrate April Fools' Day or another usual gimmick, Google Doodle has decided to honor the polio doctor. This celebrates the 121st birthday of Dame Jean Macnamara.
Who exactly is Dame Jean Macnamara
On this very day way back 1899, Annie Jean Macnamara (who would later on be given the formal title "Dame") was born all the way in Victoria, Australia. Macnamara then graduated medical school when she was 23 years old and then joined the Royal Children's Hospital one year later. Macnamara then arrived just before the polio outbreak happened.
Read Also: Zoom is Compromised! Could Google Hangouts Meets Be Better?
Macnamara was able to witness firsthand the devastating effects of the poliovirus on children which then inspired her to put in significant work in order to find a vaccine for this polio! Her discovery was even more fruitful as she discovered that there was more than just one strain of this virus.
The efforts put in by Jean Macnamara had made a direct impact to the development of the very first polio vaccine in 1955 which ultimately earned her the esteemed award of Dame Commander of the royal Order of the British Empire.
The Google Doodle of Dame Jean Macnamara
The doodle in itself shows Dame Jean Macnamara working directly amongst children in order to give them hope that one day, they would be able to walk without crutches! The two sides of the mirror were used to symbolize the before and after scenario.
Thomas Campi was the artist behind this doodle of Dame Jean Macnamara and he shared in an article with 9TO5Google just how he felt as an artist to have Google itself commission a piece from him. Thomas Campi was first in disbelief when he received the email in a thorough explanation he gave.
Read Also: The Potato Microsoft Teams Mishap: Hilarious Boss Can't Get Rid of Her Filter During a Video Meeting!
How did Thomas Campi feel about his artwork being commissioned?
"Honestly, my first reaction was, 'Google's people asking me to work for them? I need to check this email and names to be sure it's all real!'" which was then followed up with him explaining that he has personally been seeing Google Doodles for quite a long time and that he thought that it would be a cool project to make.
"All the images I've seen so far are just wonderful. Now I can be part of this, and it's a nice feeling for an artist." Were the words used by Thomas Campi to express just how honored he felt to have his artwork commissioned by none other than Google Doodle itself!
Despite April Fools' Day, Google Doodle has decided to share a little light by honoring the life of Dame Jean Macnamara.
Related Articles
Google Hangouts Meets or Zoom? After Zoom Recently Sued, Can It Be Trusted?
Zoom has just recently been sued for leaking the personal data of its users to Facebook, which begs the question, could Google Hangouts Meets be more reliable?
HTC Will Build Another Flagship Phone, Even After Billion-Dollar Deal with Google
HTC is showing signs of revival with the announcement of $1.1 billion smartphone business deal with Google.
Google Replacing Defective Nexus 6Ps with Pixel XL for Free
Owners of defective Nexus 6P units in the US and Canada are now receiving Google Pixel XL as free replacement.
Google Pixel Users on Oreo Complain of Unexpected Mobile Data Shutdown
Google has acknowledged mobile data issues with Pixels running on Oreo update via its official product forums.
Google Announces Permanent Shut Down of Drive App for PC and Mac
Google Drive app gets its end of support date for December 11 and the end of life date for March 12, 2018.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Want to Avail Samsungs 50% Buyback for the Galaxy S20? Here's How!
Samsung has just recently launched a buyback program specifically for the Galaxy S20 model but there's a catch!
SCIENCE
Umbrella Galaxy's Cannibalistic Past Proven By Hubble Space Telescope With A Stunning Image!
The Hubble space telescope has been able to prove that the Umbrella Galaxy is a cannibal that swallowed a smaller galaxy to reach its current size!
GAMES
Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige New Patch Notes Bring Up Nerfs, Jager, Buffs, and Even More!
The new patch for Ubisoft's extremely popular Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige is finally out offering a few additional changes as well as fixing a few bugs.
TECH
The Potato Microsoft Teams Incident: Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting! Everyone Decided to Just Go With It
A recent Microsoft Teams incident has happened where a particular boss accidentally turned the potato filter on and was not able to turn it off staying the entire meeting!