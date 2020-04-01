Culture
Netflix April 2020: 5 New Shows and Movies Everyone's Been Dying to See!
Today is a weird time where most people are told to stay indoors instead of going outside and what better way to spend your time indoors than by relaxing and watching Netflix? Good thing Netflix is always constantly coming up with new additions to their streaming platform that gives users a little more to look forward to.
Netflix's April 2020 should be a good month since they have really stepped up their game by adding amazing shows and movies to their platform. Users can sit back, relax, and enjoy these following shows to be shown this April 2020 only on Netflix.
How to Fix a Drug Scandal April 1
From the name itself, this show should be an interesting addition as the series revolves around two different lab chemists' shocking crimes crippling away at the state's justice system and the shady lines of justice for certain lawyers, officials, and even thousands of inmates.
If you are a fan of conspiracy and hard facts regarding specific topics such as drugs and crime, this may be the perfect series for you to watch on Netflix's April 2020 edition.
La casa de papel: Part 4 or Money Heist: The Phenomenon April 3
Bella Ciao! Bella Ciao! Bella Ciao Ciao Ciao! The new season of Money Heist or rather La casa de papel is among the most popular series being looked forward to by the entire world! The interesting suspense thriller series continue the bank robber's journey to pulling off one of the biggest heists in history!
Can Professor, Rio, Tokyo, and the rest of the team make it out alive?
Angel Has Fallen April 4
The action packed movie is a continuation of London has fallen where the biggest acts of terrorism is countered by Mike Banning! The big twist in this movie is that Mike Banning himself is being framed for the President's death!
Could this fugitive find a way to vindicate his name?
The Longest Yard April 19
This classic starring Adam Sandler looks at a retired football player making his way to jail! Football still follows this star even behind bars as he is tasked to form a team of hooligans brought together to fight against the guards!
All good and clean fun, this is one of Adam Sandler's movies that bring joy and laugher to the audience with quirky situations, funny jokes, and the whole setting of the movie itself!
Django Unchained April 25
Quentin Tarantino barely has any bad movies under his belt of amazing films and Django Unchained is considered to be one of his most modern classics! The film follows Jamie Fox playing a slave who became a bounty hunter searching far and wide in hopes of finding the love of his life.
Quentin Tarantino's creation is over the top splendid especially since it was portrayed perfectly by Jamie Fox himself! The star takes gun slinging to whole new level!
