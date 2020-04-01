How It Does It: Academic Writing

Close

Terror of many people in college, nightmare that haunts the end of semester or unusual school requirement, academic writing is present in at least one stage of someone's study path.



It is a requirement of many higher education courses, the dreaded course completion work; be it scientific initiation experience or the process for obtaining specialization levels, such as master's and doctoral degrees; academic work is a type of scientific-argumentative text that requires some effort. The work is difficult for some people, that is why they tend to get help from writing service.



We are here today to give you some tips on how to make this task a little less complicated. Come and see:



1) Choose the theme



The first step in an academic work is to choose a topic. Think about it a lot and choose a subject with which you are familiar or that you are VERY curious to learn by studying.



It is necessary to keep in mind that you will spend hours and hours studying different facets of the same subject and you may discover, halfway through, that you actually hate "Text theory applied to the study of memes on the internet". One of two: either you end your task loving or hating the topic, so it is important to choose it very calmly.



If the topic is already pre-defined, as is the case with many jobs required in college or school, try to choose an approach that interests you - study some historical event from the perspective of women, for example.



2) Select reference bibliography



It is likely that someone in this world has already studied something that you also want to research. Originality is not an essential factor for academic works, with the exception of those that are for obtaining some specialization title (master's or doctorate), which means easier to find bibliography.



That is also why it is worth simplifying the subject you want to study: the more specific it is, the more difficult it will be to find reference bibliography for it.



3) File texts



With the bibliography selected, read, read a lot. Read everything you can from the list of references and be sure to count on your memory to remember the main arguments of each text.

File them.



You might need to put the central ideas of a text in a document that you can turn to when you start writing your academic work. The document can be handwritten or typed, but try to give preference to files accessible in "clouds", like Google Docs or Evernote, so you can read from wherever you are and you don't risk losing all progress - this tip also applies for the job itself.



In the records, it is also worth collecting literal citations that may be mentioned in the text with due credits. Make a good note of book titles, edition and pages read.



4) Participate in discussions on the subject



It is always cool to participate in discussions and debates that address the topic of your work, because that way you will be in contact with different views on the subject and may have ideas that you probably would not have had you not participated. Another possibility is to ask some people interested in the topic to read your work, as they can give you suggestions on how to improve it.



5) Review



Gradually review each new part written, so you avoid missing any mistakes. When you are finished, it is worth asking someone, who is used to reviewing, giving a read and combing everything. This step is very important especially for jobs with a size limit - an external reader is more easily able to identify and remove repetitive or unnecessary parts than the person who did the job.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.