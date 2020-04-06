Games
Did You Know That League of Legends Champion 'Zilean' Is A Tribute To One Of Riot Games Staff? Here Are Other Fun Facts
The massive mobile online battle arena (MOBA), League of Legends, has hunkered down its roots over the last decade. It has become one of the most critically acclaimed esports games worldwide. With the amount of time it has operated for, mysteries related to the techno giant go unbeknownst to its player base. We have listed the coolest facts you should know:
Employee Tribute
The in-game champion 'Zilean,' dubbed the Chronokeeper was named after the games' Head of Design on Research and Development Tom "Zileas" Cadwell. Mr. Cadwell had hands-on-work with the development of World of Warcraft from 2002 until 2005, where he transferred over to the League of Legends team. Some of his ideas include the concepts of Ashe and Annie, two champions from the e-sport giant.
Tribute for the Rings
The demonic entity, Aatrox, has a fascinating origin regarding his design. Riot Games animator, Mike Laygo, stated that the inspiration for the being's design was crafted from the Lord of the Rings' well-known characters, Balrog and Sauron. This stems from Laygo's experience working with games from the J.R.R. Tolkien franchises.
Culture Reference
Riot Games gave the nod to Brazilian culture using some of their champions' skins. The movie 'Tropa de Elite' gave way to Gankplank Forcas Especiais, Hecarim Sabugueiro is taken from the nature of the country, inspired by the mermaid of Amazonian lore is Nami Iara, and Carnival inspired Carnanivia.
Trendy dance moves
The fantastic world of Adventure Time contains an energetic yellow dog named Jake, whose killer moves have inspired the emote of a champion 'Jinx.' The impulsive criminal is seen raising her arms and dancing similarly to the flexible canine. Another menacing character, Warwick, also has a nifty reference to his dance, where it follows the steps of the late Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' music video.
Read Also: [NBA2k20 Hacks] Galaxy Opal Michael Jordan? Galaxy Opal Magic Johnson? GO Derrick Rose? Heres How To Get Them All!
Star Protection
The blazing hot champion, Leona, is armed with the power of sunlight. Interestingly, the lore behind her abilities extends in-game, where defending champions that wear sunglasses take reduced damage from Leona's passive ability Sunshine.
Sharkbait
The amphibious creature Fizz's ultimate ability has a shark swim beneath the surface before jumping up and munching on the unsuspecting target. When it comes to the foes with a smaller physique, the monstrosity swallows them whole instead of a mere bite, if it delivers the killing blow.
Buster Buds
The mischievous little Tristana's primary weapon of choice is a giant buster cannon bigger than herself. This massive firepower can be compared to a memorable blue hero, Megaman.
First Creations
Singed is a highly intelligent alchemist who pushes the boundary of science and technology. Along with Annie, Sion, and Sivir, they paved the foundations of the game's champions by being the very first designs created.
Pay the Bills
With the surge of e-sport tournaments and popularity of competitive games, League of Legends has etched itself in the history books as the 2nd most profitable competitive e-sport. With upwards of $20 million of combined prize money since its debut, it has made more money than StarCraft and the original Counter-Strike combined.
Read Also: Samsung's Next-Gen Galaxy Buds Adorably Looks Like Beans But Comes With a Major Problem
Related Articles
League of Legends Error Message: How Does Riot Games Deeal With This Issue?
Riot Games has finally addressed the error message which players are experiencing whenever they try to either login or create a lobby.
'League Of Legends' Caster Withdraws After Photo Scandal Leaks
Mitch Voorspoels aka Krepo has officially stepped away from casting "League of Legends" matches.
'League Of Legends' Voice Chat System Being Reviewed By Riot Internally
It seems Riot finally wants to make use of a voice chat system in "League of Legends." Check out the full details here!
League Of Legends: Character Designer Shares Thoughts On Including An LGBT Champion
LGBT League of Legends fans might finally be getting their long-awaited representation in the MOBA.
Riot’s League Of Legends Wins $10 Million Lawsuit Against Hackers; Will Blizzard and Valve Follow Through?
Riot successfully protected the welfare of its title, League of Legends in the conclusion of today's trial against a hacking services company, LeagueSharp. Is it about time for Valve and Blizzard to actively sue their own hackers as well?
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Facebook Android App Switched Features To The Bottom Of The Screen: Why!?
Ever wondered why Facebook has decided to switch its features to the bottom side of the screen?
SCIENCE
NASA's Cassini Mission Now Has Strong Evidence Why Saturn's Atmosphere is Scorchingly Hot!
The upper layers in the atmospheres of gas giants such as Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune, are hot, similar to Earth's. The similarity ends there, as these giants are much farther from the sun to explain their blazing temperatures. The new mapping of Saturn's upper atmosphere has illustrated the reason why it's so hot.
GAMES
Sale Alert: Steam Marks Down Prices on Best-Selling Titles Resident Evil, Fallout, And More!
Players looking to add to their arsenal of games have a plethora of options to choose from as Fanatical hosts an Easter Sale to several best selling titles/franchises on Steam.