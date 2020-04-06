Games

Did You Know That League of Legends Champion 'Zilean' Is A Tribute To One Of Riot Games Staff? Here Are Other Fun Facts

By Renz , Apr 06, 2020 09:43 PM EDT
Close
League of Legends 'Zilean'
(Photo : Youtube)

The massive mobile online battle arena (MOBA), League of Legends, has hunkered down its roots over the last decade. It has become one of the most critically acclaimed esports games worldwide. With the amount of time it has operated for, mysteries related to the techno giant go unbeknownst to its player base. We have listed the coolest facts you should know:

Employee Tribute

The in-game champion 'Zilean,' dubbed the Chronokeeper was named after the games' Head of Design on Research and Development Tom "Zileas" Cadwell. Mr. Cadwell had hands-on-work with the development of World of Warcraft from 2002 until 2005, where he transferred over to the League of Legends team. Some of his ideas include the concepts of Ashe and Annie, two champions from the e-sport giant.

Tribute for the Rings

The demonic entity, Aatrox, has a fascinating origin regarding his design. Riot Games animator, Mike Laygo, stated that the inspiration for the being's design was crafted from the Lord of the Rings' well-known characters, Balrog and Sauron. This stems from Laygo's experience working with games from the J.R.R. Tolkien franchises.

Culture Reference

Riot Games gave the nod to Brazilian culture using some of their champions' skins. The movie 'Tropa de Elite' gave way to Gankplank Forcas Especiais, Hecarim Sabugueiro is taken from the nature of the country, inspired by the mermaid of Amazonian lore is Nami Iara, and Carnival inspired Carnanivia.

Trendy dance moves

The fantastic world of Adventure Time contains an energetic yellow dog named Jake, whose killer moves have inspired the emote of a champion 'Jinx.' The impulsive criminal is seen raising her arms and dancing similarly to the flexible canine. Another menacing character, Warwick, also has a nifty reference to his dance, where it follows the steps of the late Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' music video.

Read Also: [NBA2k20 Hacks] Galaxy Opal Michael Jordan? Galaxy Opal Magic Johnson? GO Derrick Rose? Heres How To Get Them All!

Star Protection

The blazing hot champion, Leona, is armed with the power of sunlight. Interestingly, the lore behind her abilities extends in-game, where defending champions that wear sunglasses take reduced damage from Leona's passive ability Sunshine.

Sharkbait

The amphibious creature Fizz's ultimate ability has a shark swim beneath the surface before jumping up and munching on the unsuspecting target. When it comes to the foes with a smaller physique, the monstrosity swallows them whole instead of a mere bite, if it delivers the killing blow.

Buster Buds

The mischievous little Tristana's primary weapon of choice is a giant buster cannon bigger than herself. This massive firepower can be compared to a memorable blue hero, Megaman.

First Creations

Singed is a highly intelligent alchemist who pushes the boundary of science and technology. Along with Annie, Sion, and Sivir, they paved the foundations of the game's champions by being the very first designs created.

Pay the Bills

With the surge of e-sport tournaments and popularity of competitive games, League of Legends has etched itself in the history books as the 2nd most profitable competitive e-sport. With upwards of $20 million of combined prize money since its debut, it has made more money than StarCraft and the original Counter-Strike combined.

Read Also: Samsung's Next-Gen Galaxy Buds Adorably Looks Like Beans But Comes With a Major Problem

TAG League of Legends, LoL, League of Legends New Champion, e-sports

Related Articles

Riot Games has finally addressed the error message which players are experiencing whenever they try to either login or create a lobby.

League of Legends Error Message: How Does Riot Games Deeal With This Issue?

Riot Games has finally addressed the error message which players are experiencing whenever they try to either login or create a lobby.
Mitch Voorspoels aka Krepo has officially stepped away from casting

'League Of Legends' Caster Withdraws After Photo Scandal Leaks

Mitch Voorspoels aka Krepo has officially stepped away from casting "League of Legends" matches.
It seems Riot finally wants to make use of a voice chat system in

'League Of Legends' Voice Chat System Being Reviewed By Riot Internally

It seems Riot finally wants to make use of a voice chat system in "League of Legends." Check out the full details here!
LGBT League of Legends fans might finally be getting their long-awaited representation in the MOBA.

League Of Legends: Character Designer Shares Thoughts On Including An LGBT Champion

LGBT League of Legends fans might finally be getting their long-awaited representation in the MOBA.
Riot successfully protected the welfare of its title, League of Legends in the conclusion of today's trial against a hacking services company, LeagueSharp. Is it about time for Valve and Blizzard to actively sue their own hackers as well?

Riot’s League Of Legends Wins $10 Million Lawsuit Against Hackers; Will Blizzard and Valve Follow Through?

Riot successfully protected the welfare of its title, League of Legends in the conclusion of today's trial against a hacking services company, LeagueSharp. Is it about time for Valve and Blizzard to actively sue their own hackers as well?
Players often confuse Mobile Legends with the popular MOBA titles like Dota 2 and League of Legends. One distinctive contrast between the former from the latter is that this app doesn't offer much room for junglers. Here's why.

Here's Why You Shouldn't Play As Jungler In Mobile Legends

Players often confuse Mobile Legends with the popular MOBA titles like Dota 2 and League of Legends. One distinctive contrast between the former from the latter is that this app doesn't offer much room for junglers. Here's why.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Facebook Android App Switched Features To The Bottom Of The Screen: Why!?

Ever wondered why Facebook has decided to switch its features to the bottom side of the screen?

SCIENCE

NASA's Cassini Mission Now Has Strong Evidence Why Saturn's Atmosphere is Scorchingly Hot!

The upper layers in the atmospheres of gas giants such as Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune, are hot, similar to Earth's. The similarity ends there, as these giants are much farther from the sun to explain their blazing temperatures. The new mapping of Saturn's upper atmosphere has illustrated the reason why it's so hot.

GAMES

Sale Alert: Steam Marks Down Prices on Best-Selling Titles Resident Evil, Fallout, And More!

Players looking to add to their arsenal of games have a plethora of options to choose from as Fanatical hosts an Easter Sale to several best selling titles/franchises on Steam.

TECH

[Tiktok Video] Dancing Doctor's "Coronavirus Dance Moves" Catches Janet Jackson's Attention

A doctor has decided to shed some light amidst the virus by showing off his moves on TikTok!

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

RIP Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Honors the Polio Doctor in a Creative Way Despite April Fools' Day

RIP to Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Comes Up With A Creative Way to Honor the Polio Doctor Despite April Fools' Day

Hubble Space Telescope Prove Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Shocking Image!

Hubble Proves Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Stunning Image!

The Potato Microsoft Teams Mishap: Hilarious Boss Can’t Get Rid of Her Filter During a Video Meeting!

Hilarious! Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting

Japanes Simulation Shows The Next Mt. Fuji Volcano Eruption Could Cover Tokyo With Ashes 10 Times The Debris Cleared During The 2011 Tsunami!

[Japanese Simulation] The Next Mt. Fuji Volcano Eruption Could Leave Tokyo With 10 Times The Debris Compared to 2011 Tsunami

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC work on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate

[Coronavirus Vaccine] Novel Injection Technology Effective on Mice: How About Humans?

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Riot Games Add Controversial Feature to Valorant: Will This Make Or Break The Upcoming Game?

Aliens? Peyote? Grand Theft Auto Online Gets A Weird Rockstar Games Nightmare!

Did You Know That League of Legends Champion 'Zilean' Is A Tribute To One Of Riot Games Staff? Here Are Other Fun Facts

Sale Alert: Steam Marks Down Prices on Best-Selling Titles Resident Evil, Fallout, And More!

[NBA 2K20 Hacks] Get Your Free Galaxy Opal Michael Jordan Packs: Here's How

Real Time Analytics