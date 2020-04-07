[VIDEO] 7-year-old Native American Uplifts Spirits With Coronavirus Healing Dance

Skye Yannabah wants to be a source of brightness to her community that is grappled by the coronavirus pandemic by performing a healing dance. The seven-year-old kid has learned it hhile watching Native Americans in their jingle dress perform it. Her performance caught the attention of millions of people across the social media.

The video was shared on Facebook last week by the kid's mom Angel Thompson who said that "It makes me feel very proud to know that at her age she thinks about what's going on in the world, what's going on around her, her community."

Since then the video's gotten around 4 million views.

"A lot of different people are coming through and just saying it gives us hope, it really has brightened our day," added Thompson. Read more here.

