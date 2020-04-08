Culture

More Than 600 Dead From Drinking High-Concentrated Alcohol In Attempts To Cure Coronavirus

By Urian , Apr 08, 2020 01:24 AM EDT
Close

More than 600 people in Iran have just recently died while 3,000 are now in the hospital from drinking a highly-concentrated alcohol after a mistaken belief that it can actually cure coronavirus according to the Iranian judicial spokesperson Gholam Hossein Esmali's statement on Tuesday.

A view of beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran
(Photo : REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY)
A view of beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

According to Esmali's statement on the state-run Tasnim News Agency, "A number of people have been arrested... and we will deal with them decisively." Saying that those who were circulating the rumor must be held accountable for these criminal acts and for causing the deaths and also damages to citizens.

The situation in Iran

Iran is the very site of the Middle East's worst coronavirus outbreak due to it having 62,589 confirmed cases of the virus as well as 3,872 deaths. So far, medics have not yet been able to identify a possible cure for this virus and have identified only a small number of drugs that may possibly help ease these symptoms.

There are at least 31 members of the Iranian parliament known as Majles, which has recently been shut since last February 25 have already contracted this disease. The state television footage foe the opening session shows some of the MPs huddling together despite strict guidelines on social distancing in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Read Also: Man Out of Ventialtor TWO Days After Blood Plasma of Recovered Coronavirus Patients Was Used

The parliament then debated and has eventually blocked an urgent bill to totally lock down the whole country for a month arguing that it would severely damage their economy. According to MP Shadmehr Kazemzadeh in a statement to the semi-official news agency known as ISNA, "This plan is against jobs and growing productivity. Who's going to pay for implementing it?"

The health ministry spokesman known as Kianoush Jahanpour has already reported 133 new coronavirus deaths saying that the overall fatalities have reached 3,872. In an attempt to stop the coronavirus, Iran has already ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses and has also imposed inter-city travel bans despite refraining from a lockdown.

Read Also: Viagra Gas for Coronavirus Treatment? US and European Doctors Start Testing!

The battle against this virus

The taskforce in charge of battling the virus said that only "low-risk" businesses would be permitted to reopen from Saturday, while observing the strict health protocols. The body has also stated that two-thirds of the public servants must still show up to work while the rest could work from home.

Newspapers and magazine publishers would also be permitted to resume their print editions from Saturday right after being barred for a whole week. The authorities have yet to define what low-risk businesses are.

The battle against coronavirus fake news

While the virus itself has been spread around the world, another battle has begun and this is the battle against fake news. The 600 citizens who have died due to misinformation show just how severe the effects of fake information could be!

The World Health Organization has not yet released an official cure which is why certain drugs should still be taken with caution.

TAG Coronavirus, COVID-19, Iran

Related Articles

Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic

Drone Video Shows Inmates Burying Bodies of Dead COVID-19 Patients at a Mass Cemetery in New York's Hart Island

Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic
WhatsApp has decided to limit the number of times a message can be forwarded in hopes of limiting the amount of fake news being circulated. Will this method be effective?

[COVID-19 ] WhatsApp Stops Fake Viral Messages: Users Can't Circulate Messages Altogether Anymore

WhatsApp has decided to limit the number of times a message can be forwarded in hopes of limiting the amount of fake news being circulated. Will this method be effective?
A new AI technology has been able to detect the coronavirus from analyzing X-rays of the chest! Although this is a more efficient way of testing, more data needs to be collected.

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Coronavirus From X-Rays Quicker Than Traditional Testing

A new AI technology has been able to detect the coronavirus from analyzing X-rays of the chest! Although this is a more efficient way of testing, more data needs to be collected.
Facebook's automated filtering systems seem to remove posts from the good Samaritans donating their handicrafts to battle the shortage of face mask and personal protective equipment.

Facebook Allegedly Threatens to Ban Hand-Sewn Mask Organizers From Posting Donation Campaigns: Why is That?

Facebook's automated filtering systems seem to remove posts from the good Samaritans donating their handicrafts to battle the shortage of face mask and personal protective equipment.
Google Doodle has just recently decided to honor everyone fighting the coronavirus with a touching message!

Google Doodle Has a Touching Message For Everyone Fighting the Coronavirus!

Google Doodle has just recently decided to honor everyone fighting the coronavirus with a touching message!
Humble Bundle has announced a Conquer COVID-19 bundle that costs only $30 but includes about $1000 worth of content! Help fight coronavirus by staying home with your new bundle!

$30 Coronavirus Humble Bundle? That's A Steal!

Humble Bundle has announced a Conquer COVID-19 bundle that costs only $30 but includes about $1000 worth of content! Help fight coronavirus by staying home with your new bundle!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Drone Video Shows Inmates Burying Bodies of Dead COVID-19 Patients at a Mass Cemetery in New York's Hart Island

Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic

SCIENCE

NASA Program To Utilize $7M In Funding Research, From Stronger Spacecraft To Landing Humans On Mars - What They Have Planned Will Blow You Away

NASA looks to increase our capabilities with studies to find out more about space and its cosmic inhabitants

GAMES

Riot Games Release Brand-New VALORANT; Watch Now To Get A Chance To Play The Game Early!

The launch of the' all-new Valorant is one of the most significant events in history with millions of players wanting early access. Here's how!

GAMES

[August 1] Lego and Nintendo's Brand New Super Mario Lego Set Starts At $59.99! Here's All You Need To Know

Lego and Nintendo have just recently announced that they will be working together to bring a new Super Mario Lego set! Will the $59.99 set be worth the price?

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[VIRAL VIDEO] Royal Mail Postman Repeatedly Touches Front Door With Hand Contaminated From Wiping Nose

[VIRAL VIDEO] Royal Mail Postman Contaminates Front Door By Repeatedly Touching After Wiping Nose

[Facebook Post] Police Found Illinois Mayor's Wife At A Bar Party Right After The Mayor Ordered People To Stay Indoors!

Illinois Mayor Breaks Up Party At A Bar: Police Found His Wife At One Of Them!

RIP Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Honors the Polio Doctor in a Creative Way Despite April Fools' Day

RIP to Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Comes Up With A Creative Way to Honor the Polio Doctor Despite April Fools' Day

Hubble Space Telescope Prove Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Shocking Image!

Hubble Proves Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Stunning Image!

The Potato Microsoft Teams Mishap: Hilarious Boss Can’t Get Rid of Her Filter During a Video Meeting!

Hilarious! Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

[August 1] Lego and Nintendo's Brand New Super Mario Lego Set Starts At $59.99! Here's All You Need To Know

Real Time Analytics