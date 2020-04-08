Tech

Never Before Seen Beauty of Himalayas in the Last 30 Years Captured By The Lens, Thanks To Coronavirus Lockdown!

By Staff Reporter , Apr 08, 2020 10:47 PM EDT
(Photo : pixabay)

One of the most visible effects of lockdown amidst coronavirus is the reduction of pollution levels around the world.

Science Times reported that last Friday, on April 3, residents of Jalandhar, Punjab have woken up to the magnificent view of the snow-capped Himalayan range.

With the reduced air pollution and smog, the Himalayan mountaintops have become visible to the naked eye. As the people saw this, photographers rushed to their rooftops to capture the impossible moment.

Different social media sites were filled with some delightful images as more and more residents laid eyes on the entire Himalayan ranges. They claimed that this incredible sight last took place almost 30 years ago.

"A mesmerizing view of Dhauladhar Mountains range in Himachal Pradesh from my home in Kharar, Mohali, Punjab, due to improved air quality and decrease in pollution levels," said Rohit Wadhwa from Twitter.

Read more here.

