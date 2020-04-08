Never Before Seen Beauty of Himalayas in the Last 30 Years Captured By The Lens, Thanks To Coronavirus Lockdown!

Close

One of the most visible effects of lockdown amidst coronavirus is the reduction of pollution levels around the world.

Science Times reported that last Friday, on April 3, residents of Jalandhar, Punjab have woken up to the magnificent view of the snow-capped Himalayan range.

With the reduced air pollution and smog, the Himalayan mountaintops have become visible to the naked eye. As the people saw this, photographers rushed to their rooftops to capture the impossible moment.

Different social media sites were filled with some delightful images as more and more residents laid eyes on the entire Himalayan ranges. They claimed that this incredible sight last took place almost 30 years ago.

Today morning people in Jalandhar woke up to a massive surprise. They could see what they had not seen for the last 30 years.

Pollution levels have dropped considerably — RAJESH GANDHI (@Rajesh18Gandhi) April 4, 2020 Right in front of their eyes stood the majestic Dhauladhar mountain range of Himalayas from Himachal Pradesh.Pollution levels have dropped considerably pic.twitter.com/kbn9cnQhvG

"A mesmerizing view of Dhauladhar Mountains range in Himachal Pradesh from my home in Kharar, Mohali, Punjab, due to improved air quality and decrease in pollution levels," said Rohit Wadhwa from Twitter.

A mesmerizing view of Dhauladhar Mountain range in Himachal Pradesh from my home in Kharar, Mohali, Punjab, due to improved air quality and decrease in pollution levels only because of #PMModi #NatureHeals #mountainsRange #21daylockdown @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Q8SwO21BWS — Rohit Wadhwa (@RohitWadhwa52) April 4, 2020

Read more here.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.